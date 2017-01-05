In slapping incident, Richfield cop’s only violation was not filing report, arbitrator concludes

Richfield Police Officer Nate Kinsey stands with his K-9 partner Rocky during a K-9 training graduation ceremony that took place in St. Paul in 2012. The Richfield Police union complained of the way department leadership separated Kinsey and his family from the dog when Kinsey was terminated last April. An arbitrator ruled Dec. 28 that Kinsey should be reinstated. (Sun Current file photo)

A Richfield police officer’s physical actions and aggressive statements during a May 2015 traffic stop were justifiable considering the circumstances of the altercation, according to last week’s ruling from the state’s Bureau of Mediation Services.

An arbitrator ruled in favor of officer Nate Kinsey, who had been terminated from the department after slapping 19-year-old Kamal Gelle on the back of the head just outside Adams Hill Park in Richfield. Kinsey and another Richfield officer had been called to the park the evening of May 3, 2015, on a report of dangerous driving in the area and the congregation of about 50 youths in the park.

The arbitrator determined Kinsey should be reinstated and serve a three-day suspension as discipline – not for the physical altercation or words uttered toward a group accompanying Gelle, but for failing to file a report of the incident. The arbitrator ruled that Kinsey’s failure to report the incident was not an attempt to deceive, but a lapse in judgement.

Kinsey stopped two vehicles for reckless driving outside the park that evening. He released one vehicle and its four occupants from the scene, citing Gelle for reckless driving, and was dealing with the second vehicle, when the occupants of the first vehicle returned on foot. Tensions escalated while Kinsey and officer Sean Majewski, well outnumbered by the subjects of the stop and others standing by, attempted to control the situation, according to the arbitrator’s report.

When the Richfield Police Department started receiving phone calls from media outlets two days later about a video of the slap that surfaced on Twitter, Chief Jay Henthorne, with no report of the incident in hand, was caught off guard, the arbitrator stated.

Shortly thereafter, Henthorne met with the head of the Somali Human Right Commission and about 20 others, telling group he was referring the case to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, according to the report. Kinsey and Majewski were placed on administrative leave.

A special prosecutor reviewing the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s file found nothing to indicate Majewski was guilty of a violation, according to the arbitrator’s report.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension referred the case to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, which declined to press charges. Since the county attorney only charges for felonies, the office’s investigation only examined the possibility of a terroristic threats charge, but didn’t find basis for such a charge.

The Richfield Police Department then conducted its own internal investigation, leading to the dismissal of Kinsey in April 2016. The arbitration hearing was conducted over five days in September and October.

Use of force

Much of the arbitrator’s decision was based on the department’s use-of-force continuum, and whether the slap was within the actions allowed by department policy under the type of scenario in question.

Gelle was speaking on the phone near the scene where the second vehicle was still pulled over, when he was being passively resistant to Kinsey’s instructions to move away from the scene, a fact that is not disputed by the police department or the police union, the arbitrator noted.

“It is concluded that the amount of force used by the Grievant (Kinsey) did not exceed the amount of force inherent in the techniques listed for passive resistance,” the arbitrator stated, also calling the department’s position on use-of-force techniques “confusing.”

The arbitrator cites legal precedent stating, “The reasonableness of a particular use of force must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, rather than with the 20/20 vision of hindsight.”

Kinsey and Majewski were on heightened alert when Gelle’s group returned to the scene, and were the subject of derogatory comments such as “(expletive) the police,” the arbitrator noted, “and no officer would ignore that situation.”

Further, the special prosecutor reviewing the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension file noted no signs of injury or bruising from the slap, and Gelle did not report the incident at the time it occurred.

The arbitrator also addressed the city’s allegations of improper language used by Kinsey during the stop. At least one individual among the group of onlookers indicated he was coming at the officer, when Kinsey told the group, “Do you all want to go? I’ll (expletive) every one of you (expletive) up,” the arbitrator noted.

A former sergeant and Majewski testified that such profane language is at times viewed as the most effective way to communicate on the street.

Additionally, the city alleged that Kinsey violated the department’s policy for impartial policing when he made statements such as, “You guys never tell the truth a day in your life.”

The arbitrator ruled the language did not amount to racial bias, and noted there had been no such complaints against Kinsey in his 10 years on the force. Also, the arbitrator’s report notes the subjects of the stop were indeed lying in response to Kinsey’s questions.

But the choice of language didn’t necessarily look good, the arbitrator noted.

“Use of ‘you guys’ does not connote bias against a class of people. However, to the extent that the Grievant failed to be respectful and professional, he failed to avoid the possible perception of biased law enforcement,” the arbitrator stated.

Public perception

The altercation precipitating the arbitration came during a time of tense police-community relations in the metro area and nationally, and Chief Henthorne felt the pressure to act against Kinsey, the arbitrator determined.

“Unfortunately for everyone involved, the media coverage of the video and the statements by the two drivers precipitated a storm of criticism that blew the incident out of proportion,” the arbitrator observed. “… after the investigations resulted in no criminal charges, public pressure dictated an internal investigation to determine misconduct and punish the Grievant.”

Kinsey was assigned the “Brady-Giglio” label, which provides police departments with grounds to terminate officers that may jeopardize the prosecution of future cases.

The police union cannot fight the “Brady-Giglio” designation, according to the arbitrator. “Nevertheless, it is troubling that such a designation, which can effectively end a career in law enforcement, should be made based on such defective grounds as the flawed findings of the IA (internal affairs) investigation.”

The city argued that the Adams Hill Park incident was not Kinsey’s first instance of excessive use of force, for which he had been counseled four times. One instance, which involved Kinsey and other officers, led the city to settle with a plaintiff for $150,000, and Gelle has filed a lawsuit stemming from his own encounter, the arbitrator noted.

However, some of the counseling given to Kinsey was related to his participation in the department’s K-9 policing program that was instituted in 2012, leading to a learning experience for all involved, the arbitrator concluded.

In the face of the arbitrator’s decision, Henthorne stood behind his department’s position.

“We do not agree with this decision nor do we condone this type of behavior,” he said.

“The Richfield Police Department is trying to create a culture of personal accountability and build community trust in a time where police officers are not necessarily looked at favorably. He (Kinsey) was given every opportunity to correct his behavior as it relates to his duties as a police officer. He simply did not change his behavior as it relates to using and documenting use of force so the City had no other alternative except to terminate his employment.”

Henthorne further condemned the ruling, stating, “This decision strikes to the heart of what police officers are not supposed to do. We are sworn to protect and serve not hurt and humiliate.”

Currently weighing appeal options, the city is also considering instituting a body camera program and extensive retraining of officers, a Richfield police press release states.

