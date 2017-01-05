Bloomington/Richfield legislators outline 2017 priorities

Legislators returned to the State Capitol this week to begin their 2017 legislative session, a session that includes setting a state budget, contemplating a revenue surplus and discussing the future of the state’s health care system.

In the House of Representatives, Democrat Andrew Carlson will represent House District 50B, a legislative district solely representing Bloomington. It will be Carlson’s rookie season as a legislator.

“I would like to see the Legislature do a better job at working together this session to best serve the needs of all Minnesotans,” he said last week.

Budget issues that Carlson identified as important include investing in education from early childhood through college, developing a workforce for 21st century jobs, supporting the senior population, protecting the environment and providing for middle-class tax relief.

Should tax relief come by way of the estimated $1.4 billion budget surplus? “By law, some of that will be placed into reserves to stabilize the state’s budget,” he noted. Carlson cited further investment in education, the environment and senior citizens, as well as property tax relief, as his priorities in addressing the projected surplus.

Concerns regarding the costs associated with MNsure, the state’s health care coverage program, have been discussed by legislators for the past several months, with particular concern for the increased premiums consumers are facing in 2017.

“These large rate jumps for Minnesotans on the individual market are unacceptable,” Carlson said. “We should explore Minnesota-based reforms that will stabilize rates for Minnesotans and better control costs,” he added.

“These rate increases are not a result of actions taken by MNsure,” according to Carlson. “Rather, MNsure is the only place where people can receive tax credits to lower their out-of-pocket costs.”

Carlson wasn’t part of the 2016 legislative process, but he pointed to the 2016 session in identifying why the problems of 2017 exist. “In 2016, legislation was introduced that focused on reducing the cost of prescription drugs, eliminating surprise billing and reducing health care waste. Unfortunately, these ideas were rejected to help bring down the cost of health care for Minnesotans,” Carlson explained. “It is time to work together and propose real solutions that put the health of Minnesotans first.”

Bloomington’s transportation issues are not new to Carlson, as he has been involved in numerous discussions of the city’s transportation needs as a member of the Bloomington City Council. “I have worked hard for additional funding for our roadways and bridges,” he said.

He supports residents’ demand for additional bus and alternative transportation options across the city. “Bloomington has been a leader in this area, but we can’t do it all without state investment. I am looking for a transportation proposal that meets all users’ needs, and I accept that those needs vary across the state,” he explained.

Democrat Linda Slocum of Richfield is beginning her sixth term at the House of Representatives. Her district includes several northeast Bloomington precincts between Interstate 35W and Highway 77.

She cited fair public school funding and workforce training, taxation fairness and property tax relief and securing funding for senior citizen services among her budget priorities.

She expressed concern about the funding being allocated to the state’s schools. As a retired middle school social studies teacher, Slocum has taken exception to the funding priorities of the Republican-controlled House of Representatives regarding education. “It doesn’t seem to be much of a priority,” she said.

Slocum champions workforce training and other non-traditional educational avenues. “I am very pro-alternative education, and sometimes I buck my party on that,” she said.

“I think there will be some tax reduction, hopefully for middle-class taxpayers and seniors,” she noted.

Slocum supported Gov. Mark Dayton’s plan to use surplus funds to assist consumers affected by MNsure rate hikes, and she prefers to direct the surplus toward solutions to issues immediately facing taxpayers before considering long-term issues that need to be addressed. MNsure’s troubles have generated significant conversation, but those who are significantly impacted by rate increases comprise a small group, she noted. “It’s a very small group, but they need help,” she said.

Slocum is open to a 5-cent increase in the gasoline tax, an increase in license tab fees and a metro-wide sales tax for transit initiatives to address transportation concerns throughout the state. But she doesn’t expect significant progress on long-term solutions for transportation issues. “Emphasis on long-term and sustainable transportation funding is unlikely,” she said. “If the past history is any indicator, that’s not what the current majority is about, and they don’t believe in transit,” she said.

Melissa Halvorson Wiklund is the Minnesota Senate counterpart for the districts served by Carlson and Slocum. She is beginning her second term serving Senate District 50.

“For the 2017 session, I am going to be serving on the Education Finance and Health and Human Services Finance and Policy committees, which cover key budget priorities of mine,” she said. “I look forward to working to ensure Bloomington and Richfield school budget needs are addressed and that we continue to strengthen early childhood programs.”

Wiklund plans to bring forward proposals that come out of the work done by the Legislative Task Force on Access to Affordable Child Care that she recently co-chaired.

“Encouraging support of programs that help Bloomington families with the high cost and difficulty in finding high-quality care is a priority of mine,” she said.

“For budget proposals introduced this session, I hope to see a balanced approach to utilizing the budget surplus that may provide tax relief for working Minnesotans and prudent investments in areas such as education, while ensuring the budget reserve is maintained,” she added.

“One of the first issues I hope we address this session is to provide relief for Minnesotans purchasing insurance in the individual market who don’t qualify for federal rebates and have faced extremely large rate increases,” Wiklund said. The governor’s rebate proposal would provide some relief early in the year to lower insurance costs, if acted upon quickly by the legislature, she explained.

Her transportation priorities include south metro projects such as the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit and the interstates 35W and 494 interchange, both of which would be of benefit to Richfield and Bloomington residents, she noted.

Funding for the transit station at the Mall of America is another high priority. Funding to address roads, bridges as well as transit projects needs to come from dedicated sources that does not require subtracting funding from other state priorities, she added.