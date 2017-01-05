Community & People

Bloomington community calendar, Jan. 6-12

By

Saturday, Jan. 7

SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: southsidemensgroup.org

 

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

 

MINNESOTA FUTURISTS

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Knights of Columbus, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/futurist

 

TROPICAL ESCAPE WITH BOTANICAL ARTISTS

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Visitor Center, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E.

Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge

 

Sunday, Jan. 8

WOMEN IN THE PARKS: WINTER HIKE

When: 2-3:30 P.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/8jan

 

BACKYARD BIRDS

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/8birds

 

Monday, Jan. 9

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5775

 

BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY

When: Noon

Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: bit.ly/bnrotary

 

BLOOMINGTON BOARD OF EDUCATION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Educational Services Center, 1350 W. 106th St., Bloomington

Info: 952-681-6400

 

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: 952-563-8700

 

Tuesday, Jan. 10

TODDLER TUESDAYS: SPONGEBOB’S FROZEN FACE-OFF

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/frozenface

 

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5800

 

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-835-0789

 

Wednesday, Jan. 11

BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB

When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: LaQuinta Inns & Suites, 5151 American Blvd. W.

Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org

 

SYSTEM MASTERS TOASTMASTERS

When: 12:10-1 p.m.

Where: Southpoint Office Center, 1650 W. 82nd St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/smt

 

Thursday, Jan. 12

CRIBBAGE

When: 12:45 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944