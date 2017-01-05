Bloomington community calendar, Jan. 6-12

Saturday, Jan. 7
SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP
When: 8:30-10 a.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: southsidemensgroup.org
CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
MINNESOTA FUTURISTS
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Knights of Columbus, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/futurist
TROPICAL ESCAPE WITH BOTANICAL ARTISTS
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Visitor Center, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E.
Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge
Sunday, Jan. 8
WOMEN IN THE PARKS: WINTER HIKE
When: 2-3:30 P.m.
Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul
Info: tr.im/8jan
BACKYARD BIRDS
When: 3-4 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/8birds
Monday, Jan. 9
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington
Info: 612-543-5775
BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY
When: Noon
Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington
Info: bit.ly/bnrotary
BLOOMINGTON BOARD OF EDUCATION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Educational Services Center, 1350 W. 106th St., Bloomington
Info: 952-681-6400
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington
Info: 952-563-8700
Tuesday, Jan. 10
TODDLER TUESDAYS: SPONGEBOB’S FROZEN FACE-OFF
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/frozenface
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 612-543-5800
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-835-0789
Wednesday, Jan. 11
BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB
When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Where: LaQuinta Inns & Suites, 5151 American Blvd. W.
Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org
SYSTEM MASTERS TOASTMASTERS
When: 12:10-1 p.m.
Where: Southpoint Office Center, 1650 W. 82nd St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/smt
Thursday, Jan. 12
CRIBBAGE
When: 12:45 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944