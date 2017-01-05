Bloomington cable television schedule, Jan. 6-12

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Jan. 6
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 6 to Feb. 2
6:30 p.m. Westwood Grade 3: The Turkeys Go on Strike
7:10 p.m. Westwood Grade 4: The Turkeys Go on Strike
8 p.m. Gymnastics: Edina at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 4-10
10:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: How “Suite” It Is!
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Saturday, Jan. 7
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 6 to Feb. 2
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 4-10
7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Water-Smart Landscaping – Isaac Walton League
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
8:30 p.m. Hillcrest Grade 2: The Great Kapok Tree
9:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Shakopee at Kennedy
Sunday, Jan. 8
6 p.m. Human Services – Olmstead Plan Housing and Services
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Passengers”
8:30 p.m. Artistry’s Panel Discussion: Sinew – Female Native Artists of the Twin Cities
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: K-9 Comfort Dog Program
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 6 to Feb. 2
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 4-10
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Jan. 9
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Chaska vs. Hudson
Monday, Jan. 9
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Dec. 9 to Jan. 5
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Jan. 9
6:50 p.m. Commission Updates: January
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 9
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Sing”
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Pros & Cons of Gutter Guards – Bjorkstrand Exteriors
Tuesday, Jan. 10
6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: American Red Cross
6:30 p.m. Neighborhood Watch Block Captains’ Workshop: Kick Off and 10 Top Scams – Better Business Bureau
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 4-10
8 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 10
8:30 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Jan. 10
9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Interior Painting: Tips from the Pros – Home Depot
10 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Foundation for Essential Needs
10:30 p.m. Human Rights Commission: Selma – Bridge to the Ballot … Panel Discussion
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Dec. 9 to Jan. 5
Wednesday, Jan. 11
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Monster Calls”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 11-17
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 9
10:30 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 10
10:40 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Jan. 10
10:50 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Jan. 11
11:10 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Jan. 11
11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: January
Thursday, Jan. 12
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Jan. 12
8 p.m. Commission Updates: January
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Monster Calls”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 11-17
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Foundation for Essential Needs
10 p.m. Human Rights Commission: Selma – Bridge to the Ballot … Panel Discussion
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Interior Painting: Tips from the Pros – Home Depot
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channels 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information check cable channel 96, blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.