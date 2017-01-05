Bloomington cable television schedule, Jan. 6-12

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Jan. 6

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 6 to Feb. 2

6:30 p.m. Westwood Grade 3: The Turkeys Go on Strike

7:10 p.m. Westwood Grade 4: The Turkeys Go on Strike

8 p.m. Gymnastics: Edina at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 4-10

10:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: How “Suite” It Is!

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Saturday, Jan. 7

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 6 to Feb. 2

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 4-10

7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Water-Smart Landscaping – Isaac Walton League

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

8:30 p.m. Hillcrest Grade 2: The Great Kapok Tree

9:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Shakopee at Kennedy

Sunday, Jan. 8

6 p.m. Human Services – Olmstead Plan Housing and Services

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Passengers”

8:30 p.m. Artistry’s Panel Discussion: Sinew – Female Native Artists of the Twin Cities

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: K-9 Comfort Dog Program

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 6 to Feb. 2

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 4-10

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Jan. 9

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Chaska vs. Hudson

Monday, Jan. 9

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Dec. 9 to Jan. 5

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Jan. 9

6:50 p.m. Commission Updates: January

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 9

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Sing”

11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Pros & Cons of Gutter Guards – Bjorkstrand Exteriors

Tuesday, Jan. 10

6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: American Red Cross

6:30 p.m. Neighborhood Watch Block Captains’ Workshop: Kick Off and 10 Top Scams – Better Business Bureau

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 4-10

8 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 10

8:30 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Jan. 10

9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Interior Painting: Tips from the Pros – Home Depot

10 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Foundation for Essential Needs

10:30 p.m. Human Rights Commission: Selma – Bridge to the Ballot … Panel Discussion

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Dec. 9 to Jan. 5

Wednesday, Jan. 11

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Monster Calls”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 11-17

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 9

10:30 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 10

10:40 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Jan. 10

10:50 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Jan. 11

11:10 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Jan. 11

11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: January

Thursday, Jan. 12

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Jan. 12

8 p.m. Commission Updates: January

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Monster Calls”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 11-17

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Foundation for Essential Needs

10 p.m. Human Rights Commission: Selma – Bridge to the Ballot … Panel Discussion

11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Interior Painting: Tips from the Pros – Home Depot

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channels 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information check cable channel 96, blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.