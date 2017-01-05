Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #271

1350 WEST 106TH STREET BLOOMINGTON, MN 55431

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

The Board of Education, Independent School District #271, will receive sealed proposals on Group Health and Welfare Benefits: Medical Insurance Plans until 11:00 A.M. on January 26, 2017 at Independent School District #271, Educational Services Center, 1350 West 106th Street, Bloomington, MN 55431.

Copies of the Request for Proposal, existing labor management agreements, and existing contracts are available free of charge at OneDigital, 2860 Vicksburg Lane N., Plymouth, MN 55447. Proposals should be addressed to Julie Hanson, Independent School District #271, and the envelope clearly marked to indicate the contents. No Vendor may withdraw his/her proposal within thirty (30) days after date of opening proposals without the consent of the Board of Education.

Independent School District #271 reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive informalities in bidding of advertisement. Bloomington Public Schools ISD #271 reserves the right to select the proposal which best meets the needs of the Independent School District #271 pursuant to M.S. 471.6161.

Independent School District No. 271

Bloomington, Hennepin County, Minnesota

