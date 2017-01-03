Hornets take Schwan Cup

What a way to end the 2016 calendar year for the Edina High boys hockey team. It’s the “Scheerer Shuffle” for Edina forward Bram Scheerer after he nets the winning goal against St. Thomas Academy in the Schwan Cup Gold Division title game on New Year’s Eve at Ridder Arena. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Dec. 31 at the University of Minnesota’s Ridder Arena, the Hornets captured the Schwan Cup Gold Division title with a 4-2 win over St. Thomas Academy.

In its other two games at Ridder, Edina saw the 4-goal mark as the key to victory. The Hornets downed Burnsville 4-1 in the first round, and then they upset Eden Prairie 4-2 in the semifinals. With the three wins, Edina improved to 8-3-0.

“These weren’t cupcake teams that we beat,” said Edina senior defenseman and captain Luke Johnson. “This championship gives us a big boost.”

“Winning the title makes everyone on the team more confident,” added senior forward and captain Sam Walker, whose empty-net goal late in the third period clinched the win over St. Thomas Academy.

Two goals from senior forward Bram Scheerer, including the game-winner, keyed Edina’s offense in the title game. His short-handed goal in the third period lifted Edina to a 3-1 lead before a goal by St. Thomas standout Ray Christy closed the margin to 3-2.

Scheerer described the game-winner.

“I saw the St. Thomas player struggling to control the puck, and I took a chance,” he said. “I got the lucky bounce and a chance for a breakaway.”

A clever deke helped Scheerer beat St. Thomas goaltender Vinny Capezza.

Scheerer felt he owed his teammates that goal to make up for a penalty he took to put Edina at a 5-on-3 disadvantage in the second period. Luckily, the Hornets were able to kill that penalty without incident, thanks to the leadership of Johnson and Walker.

“My legs were pretty dead at the end of that power play,” said Walker, “but we pulled through.”

Lewis Crosby had a key goal to get Edina off to a good start in the title game. For the tournament, he had three goals and three assists to share co-No. 1 star honors with goalie Garret Mackay.

Crosby had two goals in the win over Eden Prairie, while his linemates, Mason Nevers and Jett Jungels had one apiece. Mackay stopped 26 of 28 Eagle shots on net. Scheerer was the top playmaker with two assists.

“I really like playing with Mason and Jett,” said Crosby. We always find one another. Going into the game, we knew we had to work hard and finish our checks and play well in all aspects of the game.”

Earlier in the season, EP had beaten Edina 6-1, but the Hornets put that game out of their minds.

“We were competing tonight, winning a lot of individual battles,” said Mackay. “Eden Prairie has a lot of top-level talent, but we treat those players like any other players.”

In Edina’s win over Burnsville, Mackay was nearly perfect, stopping 17 of 18 Blaze shots. Scheerer, Jungels, Nevers and Walker scored the goals.

