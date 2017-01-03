Bloomington to host blood drive Jan. 4

The city of Bloomington will host a blood drive this week at Bloomington Civic Plaza.

The blood drive is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the rehearsal hall of Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

Donors will receive a discount code for the purchase of tickets to Artistry’s “Little Shop of Horrors” at Civic Plaza and a long-sleeve Red Cross T-shirt. The blood drive will include a visual display of the play’s set and costume designs.

Donors may schedule an appointment online at redcrossblood.org by entering sponsor code “COB” or by calling 1-800-733-2767. Walk-in appointments will also be accepted. Scheduled donors may complete the check-in questions from their computer on the day of the drive.

Info: blm.mn/littleblooddrive