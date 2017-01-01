Property taxes in Bloomington are increasing, but not for everybody

The city and school district have set their budgets and tax levies for 2017, and for homeowners of a median-valued home in Bloomington, there is good news.

The city and school district property tax levies are increasing next year, but the annual property taxes paid to the city and school district will decrease slightly for those who own a median-valued home. For the city’s property tax levy, the decrease is approximately $41, while the decrease on the school district’s portion of the levy is approximately $30.

A median-valued home – the value at which an equal number of homes fall above and below – is $225,900 in Bloomington. The average value according to 2016 assessments, however, is $254,400. Both of those figures are an increase of more than 6 percent, according to the city.

The city’s property tax levy represents a 5.75-percent increase for 2017, while the school district’s levy is a 2.6-percent increase.

The city and school district comprise approximately two-thirds of the residential property tax bill. Hennepin County collects a comparable share of each residential tax dollar in Bloomington and raised its levy 4.49 percent for 2017. Approximately 9 percent of residential tax dollars are allocated to other tax-supported agencies.

For the city, its property tax levy of $55.8 million is the primary revenue source of its general fund budget, which is nearly $71 million in 2017. The city also collects general fund revenue through a variety of taxes and fees, including lodging taxes through the city’s hotels.

The school district’s property tax levy – which includes voter-approved tax levies – is a secondary source of revenue for the district. The majority of its revenue is through state funding. The district’s levy is $51.5 million. The district’s operating budget for the 2016-17 fiscal year was set at $130.7 million in June, which included $2.5 million in budget cuts and approximately $1.1 million in fund balance spending.