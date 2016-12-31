Richfield waits on federal underpass funds before renaming 76th-77th Street

A regional branding effort spearheaded by the city of Richfield is set to move forward as soon as federal funding for a planned underpass can be confirmed.

Richfield City Manager Steve Devich is proposing to rename the 76th-77th Street thoroughfare as International Boulevard. The place-making effort is designed to bring better name recognition to a stretch of road expected to be reborn when it is connected to the airport via a tunnel under Cedar Avenue.

The city will know in January if the underpass receives the last piece of funding – $7 million from the federal government, according to Devich. As soon as that funding is finalized, “then we go ahead with it,” he said during a Richfield City Council study session Dec. 14, after council members agreed to continue pursuing the street renaming plan.

“I think once the financing is finalized, that’s when the name goes up, because that’s the future right there,” Councilmember Pat Elliott said. “It sets the stage for where we’re going and what we want to do.”

For a thoroughfare that follows 77th Street on the east side of Richfield before transitioning to 76th Street just east of Interstate 35W, changing the name to International Boulevard – in reference to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport – would lend name recognition to the properties along the stretch, especially with signage placed on Interstate 494, Devich believes.

“The exposure that we would get by having that signage for anybody on International Boulevard would be fabulous,” he said. “I mean, it would be a place. When you get a sign on a major freeway like that, identified, it’s a place.”

MnDOT would charge Richfield $50,000 for the signs. “I don’t think that’s outrageous funding,” Mayor Debbie Goettel said.

Devich has been in talks with the city of Edina on extending the name change westward, perhaps all the way to Highway 100, “and the conversations were very positive,” he said.

However, he added that he was yet to bring up the cost of the signs. For Edina’s portion of signs along I-494, the cost would be $80,000, according to Devich. “Now, once they see the dollar figure, I don’t know where that’s gonna go,” he admitted.

However, if International Boulevard does not extend to Highway 100, “the costs are not that great,” Devich said.

Also to be considered are how the name change would affect properties along the new International Boulevard. “There really aren’t as many affected properties as you would think,” said John Stark, Richfield’s director of community development.

Those properties would include 348 apartment units scattered among several buildings, plus 12 houses, 12 businesses, two schools and one church, according to Stark. The

U.S. Post Office allows a 12-18 month transition period for address changes, he added.

International Boulevard would extend into airport property up to the point where what is now 77th Street turns into 24th Avenue and turns south. The soonest construction could begin on the underpass at Cedar Avenue would be 2018, according to Director of Public Works Kristin Asher.

