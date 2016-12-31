Community & People Neighborhood tidings in Bloomington Published December 31, 2016 at 7:20 am By Mike Hanks A corner pine tree at the intersection of Nesbitt Avenue and Timberglade Road in Bloomington shines in the sunlight for passersby during the holiday season. The tree, planted by Bob and Penny Peters approximately 40 years ago, has been festooned with decorations and garland by neighborhood residents. Penny Peters first placed garland on the tree in 2014, and the neighborhood has since added decorations to the tree during each holiday season. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks) An angel is among the decorations on the pine tree at the intersection of Nesbitt Avenue (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)