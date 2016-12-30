Fitzhenry, council colleagues look back on eight years of service in Richfield

During his last council meeting Dec. 13, Richfield City Councilmember Tom Fitzhenry holds up a gold star he received for having perfect attendance at council meetings over eight years. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

If you wanted to start your day by giving Richfield City Councilmember Tom Fitzhenry a piece of your mind, you could often find him at McDonald’s for some coffee.

During his last council meeting Dec. 13, Fitzhenry thanked his morning companions “for setting me straight.”

But Fitzhenry said he made sure to set others straight as well, particularly the Metropolitan Airports Commission, as he stuck up for homeowners in their fight against airport noise in his east side ward.

“We’ve got a very strong voice in the Noise Oversight Committee now,” said Fitzhenry, a pilot himself. “They actually listen to us and know we’re not a bunch of idiots that are gonna listen to everything they give us.”

He’s been through several other battles on the dais, citing the construction of roundabouts and the five-year-old Richfield Municipal Center as initiatives he was proud of despite the controversy they brought.

“We’re standing in the building that was a lot of tough work for us. We heard a lot from citizens that we built a Taj Mahal and all this, but it’s actually a really functional building, and we did it with good cost,” Fitzhenry said.

Less controversial was his support for fellow military veterans. Fitzhenry was instrumental in making Richfield a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon city, as the community joined a program that aids families of military personnel stationed overseas. Fitzhenry was also a proponent of the Honoring All Veterans Memorial that was built in Veterans Park during his tenure.

But he does not leave the council without regrets. He wishes the former city garage site could have been redeveloped before his time was up. The same goes for the planned 77th Street tunnel that will connect Richfield to the airport.

Still, Fitzhenry had plenty of thanks to offer, effusive in his praise for city staff, who he said made his job easier.

“We don’t have to do anything on the council. They’re too good at it,” Fitzhenry said.

His appreciation extended to his fellow elected officials, too, including former Councilmember Fred Wroge, who wasn’t shy about confrontation.

“Fred Wroge – whatever you’ve got to say about him, he kept us on our toes,” Fitzhenry said. “He kept reminding us to look at things deeper, and he kind of made me look a little harder, because he’d challenge you on it if you show up to a meeting, along with Sue (Sandahl).”

Challenges and tense encounters were nothing new for a council member who drew from 38 years as a police officer, retiring from the Richfield Police Department with the rank of sergeant, and as one of the few officers who lived in the community he served.

“He was a cop that lived in Richfield, and when that happens, the community takes ownership, and they took ownership of Tom, and Tom reciprocated,” Councilmember Edwina Garcia said. “Everyone knew him. It didn’t matter what ward he was in or what street or whatever.”

Fitzhenry’s law enforcement experience came in handy when the city’s dispatch center was moved to Edina for cost reasons. The issue was especially important to Fitzhenry, Garcia said, “because you knew what it meant and how we had to really struggle to make that right.”

His colleagues thanked him for the example he set.

Councilmember Michael Howard, now finishing his second year in office, recalled his first time on the dais. “I was nervous. I could barely even sit here,” Howard admitted.

But Fitzhenry, who always sat next to Howard, proved a calming presence. As the rookie struggled to navigate the electronic agenda system for the first time, Fitzhenry was quick to help, “and it seems like that’s how you’ve been as a council member as well,” Howard said.

Councilmember Pat Elliott, who joined the council the same year as Fitzhenry, learned from his colleague patience in addressing the issues at hand. He found that in reading the council briefings, it was best not to become dead-set in his opinions before hearing his colleagues’ perspectives.

“I learned early on that you always need to wait, because somebody always has a different perspective, a different slant, a different idea,” Elliott said. “… Because that’s when the real information’s gonna come in.”

Mayor Debbie Goettel was also attending her final council meeting Dec. 13 as she prepared to join the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners. She especially appreciated Fitzhenry’s expertise in public safety.

“I count on you, and I’m gonna count on you as I move to the commission to help me still,” Goettel said. “You have served your east side so well. I only hear accolades from the people that talk about you.”

Those accolades extended to Fitzhenry’s clothes. Garcia admired Fitzhenry’s ever-present shirt, tie and coat.

“You really are a nifty dresser,” she said, appreciating the regard for the office displayed by the choice of dress. “I think you really looked spiffy, and you made us look better.”

Further evidence of how seriously Fitzhenry regarded his role came with his perfect attendance record. “You know, that’s real, true dedication when you make every single meeting, it really is,” Goettel said, awarding Fitzhenry, elementary school style, a gold star honoring his doggedness.

However, based on his colleagues’ words of fondness, the accolades weren’t what motivated Fitzhenry.

“He knew,” Garcia said, “that he worked for the citizens of Richfield.”

Contact Andrew Wig at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @RISunCurrent.