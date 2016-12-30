Bloomington cable television schedule, Dec. 30 to Jan. 5

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Dec. 30

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Dec. 9 to Jan. 5

6:30 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 6 & 7 Winter Band Concert I

7:30 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 6 & 7 Winter Band Concert II

8:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: St. Anthony Village at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21 to Jan. 3

10:30 p.m. Chamber Business Matters / Safety Matters: Transportation Security Administration

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Miss Sloane”

Saturday, Dec. 31

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Dec. 9 to Jan. 5

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21 to Jan. 3

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Career Luncheon

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Miss Sloane”

8:30 p.m. Oak Grove Middle Winter Orchestra Concert

10 p.m. Jefferson Choirs Holiday Concert

Sunday, Jan. 1

6 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Christmas Past and Present

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Collateral Beauty”

8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Sounds of the Season

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Dec. 9 to Jan. 5

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21 to Jan. 3

11 p.m. Commission Updates: December

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. Hill-Murray

Monday, Jan. 2

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Dec. 9 to Jan. 5

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21 to Jan. 3

7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Time of Sale Inspections – City of Bloomington Building and Inspections Division

8 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Opioid Epidemic

9 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Brio Brass

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Water-Smart Landscaping – Isaac Walton League

Tuesday, Jan. 3

6 p.m. Artistry’s Panel Discussion: Sinew – Female Native Artists of the Twin Cities

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: K-9 Comfort Dog Program

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21 to Jan. 3

8 p.m. Poplar Bridge Grade 1 Music Program

8:30 p.m. Poplar Bridge Grade 2 Music Program

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Rotary Year Vision – President Jeff Potts

10 p.m. Artistry Awash: Artist Panel Discussion

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Dec. 9 to Jan. 5

Wednesday, Jan. 4

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Passengers”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 4-10

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Opioid Epidemic

8 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Brio Brass

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Time of Sale Inspections – City of Bloomington Building and Inspections Division

10:30 p.m. Valley View Winter Band Concert

11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: December

Thursday, Jan. 5

6 p.m. Human Services – Olmstead Plan Housing and Services

8 p.m. Commission Updates: January

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: Passengers

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 4-10

9:30 p.m. Artistry Awash: Artist Panel Discussion

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Rotary Year Vision – President Jeff Potts

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channels 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information check cable channel 96, blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.