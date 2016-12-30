Annual Bloomington Chamber of Commerce party is Jan. 28

Tickets are available for the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala.

The gala begins 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Radisson Blu Mall of America, 2100 Killebrew Drive, Bloomington.

The 28th annual gala will pay tribute to the larger-than-life styles of the old west. Participants are encouraged to dress in denim or diamond, bolo or bow tie and cowboy boots or stilettos. The gala will include a silent auction, old-time photographs, dinner and country-western music by Church of Cash.

Tickets are $90 or $850 for a table of 10, including wine.

Info: tr.im/corral