Wood Lake Nature Center hosts Candlelight & New Year’s Eve event

Hundreds of candle-lit luminaries will line a walking trail through cattails and trees at Wood Lake Nature Center from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.

The annual New Year’s celebration offers the chance to embrace winter and enjoy nature, warm by the fire, roast marshmallows and sip hot cocoa.

Inside, children have the opportunity to meet a turtle and make a craft.

The event is free for members of the nature center, and $5 for non-members. Anyone joining Friends of Wood Lake in December get a month of membership free.

Wood Lake Nature Center is located at 6710 Lakeshore Drive, Richfield.

Info: woodlakenaturecenter.com or 612-861-9365