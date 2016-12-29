Richfield’s Goettel readies for next step

As she transforms from Richfield mayor into Hennepin County commissioner, Debbie Goettel will be entering a wider political arena, and – at least according to Richfield City Councilmember Edwina Garcia – a less forgiving one.

“You’re gonna be playing with some really tough, big kids,” Garcia said during Goettel’s last council meeting Dec. 13. “… And they’re not gonna be as nice as we have been.”

The veteran council member thinks Goettel is ready, though. “I know that she can rise to any occasion that presents itself, because she’s a natural leader,” Garcia said.

Goettel will vacate her mayoral seat shortly before being sworn in as Hennepin County commissioner Jan. 3, after 10 years leading Richfield. Councilmember Pat Elliott agreed that the “big kids” won’t scare her.

“The last thing you need to worry about is Debbie being intimidated at any level of government, so rest assured that she will find a way, if not lead the way,” Elliott said.

Goettel will represent a constituency spread well beyond her home base.

“I’m for Richfield, that really matters to me,” she said, adding, however, “I have a broader perspective now. I’m getting to know those other communities of Bloomington and Eden Prairie, and they’re just as beautiful in their own ways.”

But Goettel has already spread her influence around, well beyond Richfield. She’s served on regional policymaking boards in addition to the National League of Cities Economic Development Committee. To recognize all that activity, a national group called Democratic Regional Officials honored her with a leadership award in March.

“What people don’t realize is what she does outside the community,” Councilmember Tom Fitzhenry said before mentioning Goettel’s efforts to establish relations with the county of Shouyang, China. “She’s not just in Richfield. I mean, she’s gone to China, she’s gone everywhere.”

Fitzhenry believes Goettel’s relationship-building efforts beyond Richfield, including her connections with national lawmakers, will bring a financial payoff by getting “the Richfield name out there before all the money’s gone.”

Richfield’s ongoing redevelopment makes those resources especially important.

“Mayor Goettel, for 10 years, has provided such amazing leadership from the city,” Councilmember Michael Howard said, “and when you look throughout the city of Richfield, not just now but for years to come, we’re gonna see the work of Debbie Goettel.”

Major projects to be completed or get underway during her tenure included the Cedar Point Commons redevelopment on the east side and the revamping of the area just north of 66th Street and Lyndale Avenue.

Further redevelopment along the entirety of Richfield’s eastern border, an underpass at 77th Street and Cedar Avenue and the reconstruction of 66th Street are on the horizon.

“Anyone who lives in Richfield or walks out their door will see in the time that Mayor Goettel has been here that this city has changed,” City Manager Steve Devich said. “There’s a lot of good things that are going on in Richfield.”

A political novice grows

Goettel became mayor of Richfield as a new politician, but she had her champions.

Garcia, who called herself a mentor of Goettel’s, remembered asking, “How much does she know? Very little. But she picked up really fast.”

Garcia continues to be one of Goettel’s biggest advocates. “I wanted Debbie to move up. I wanted her to move up because she has a lot more to contribute,” she said.

Elliott recalled a tone of civility under Goettel’s leadership. “We’ve had our differences of opinions that resulted in debates, not arguments, and I think that always makes for better decision-making,” he said.

Coming to that kind of consensus, he added, “is the beauty of what local politics are.”

Not that it’s been easy. Goettel looked back on the calls she would get, night and day from stakeholders, and in those interactions “it’s not often that people share such nice thoughts,” she said before acknowledging such interactions are also part of the job.

An end to the name calling

As she prepared for her new role, Goettel thanked the city council and reflected on the end to some playful needling.

“I have the dedication of some great council members up here, and they give me a lot of latitude when I call them,” she said.

The Harvard graduate and civil engineer by trade won’t be such an easy target of Garcia’s onslaught of friendly barbs.

“Edwina, you won’t have me around to call ‘nerd’ anymore,” Goettel said.

She admitted, however, that she dished it out, too.

“Pat (Elliott), you won’t have me calling you up, calling you the old grumpy man again. Michael (Howard), I won’t be able to use any of my young-kid jokes anymore. We have a younger council member yet,” Goettel said, referring to the slightly younger Maria Regan Gonzalez, set to replace Councilmember Tom Fitzhenry in Ward 3. Regan Gonzalez and Howard are both in their early 30s.

Goettel noted fond memories with Fitzhenry as well, recalling their tradition of attending the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Richfield’s Honoring All Veterans Memorial, a proceeding normally punctuated with mini-cannon blasts.

“And Tom, you and I stomping out into the cold and firing off cannons – hopefully we’ll still be able to do that. That’s been a lot of fun,” she said.

Once she got her mayoral legs under her, Goettel turned around to mentor others.

Elliott, who in November won a third council term but plans to run in a special election to replace Goettel as mayor, recalled when he first ran for the council, and thanked Goettel for “convincing me and telling me that it’s an obligation that you have to take to heart.”

He remembered the mayor telling him the goal is “ensuring that every decision that you make, every vote you make, you feel it’s right in your heart and right in your mind, and the right thing for the people that put you in the office in the first place.

“I think that’s why it’s appropriate, if not necessary, for the mayor to step up and assume a little higher level. Because I think she’s bringing the drive, the stamina, the knowledge, the courage and everything else to perform as well at that level as she always did as our mayor.”

When Goettel steps down as mayor shortly before being sworn in as a county commissioner Jan. 3, Howard, due to his designation as mayor pro tem, will serve as interim mayor until the special election.

The council will declare the election after Goettel officially resigns. By statute, the election must take place within 60 days of its declaration.

Contact Andrew Wig at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @RISunCurrent.