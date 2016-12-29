Richfield woman convicted of vehicular homicide in Bloomington crash

A Richfield woman faces up to 150 months in prison following a criminal vehicular homicide conviction.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Dec. 27 that a judge found Marie Jessica Hall, 25, guilty of third-degree murder, criminal vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, causing the death of Bloomington city employee Tyler Lenort, 38.

Lenort and another Bloomington employee were in a pickup truck parked in the center lane of American Boulevard near Fifth Avenue in Bloomington around 10:20 a.m., when a car driven by the suicidal Hall slammed into the rear of the truck, killing Lenort and causing a traumatic brain injury and a fractured skull and spine to the truck’s other occupant.

Hall’s mental-illness defense was unconvincing to Hennepin County District Judge Paul Scoggin, although he called his decision a “close call.” Hall had been hospitalized six times since 2011 for mental aillness, but Scoggin found that her actions preceding the crash indicated she knew right from wrong, even if she was attempting to kill herself.

Before the crash, Hall paused at intersections to make sure there was no traffic before running red lights, and took two bottles of vodka from Sam’s Club, her former employer. She threw cash in the air before leaving the store, showing she knew it was wrong to steal the liquor, Scoggin determined.

Further, she avoided several cars as she drove 100 miles per hour down city streets, the judge noted. He determined that meant she was trying not to harm people when she knew a vehicle was occupied.

The city vehicle that Hall struck with her car was being used to remove snow from the sidewalk. Stopped in the middle lane, the truck displayed a left directional arrow telling cars to go around it.

After taking the vodka, Hall drank four to five shots of the liquor before driving down American Boulevard in Bloomington, according to the criminal complaint. Hall told police she was distraught over events in her life as she made it her goal to “end all.”

Her vehicle was traveling over 80 miles per hour when the collision occurred, forcing the pickup truck to swing around 180 degrees.

Hall referenced the Bible when she spoke to police following the crash. “You must die by the flesh to get to heaven,” she said.

Her sentencing is set for Feb. 2.