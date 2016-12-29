Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN

FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COURT

PROBATE MENTAL HEALTH DIVISION

COURT FILE NO.:

27-PA-PR-16-1663

In Re: Estate of

Geraldine A. Meyer,

Decedent

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated February 26, 2014. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Kathy Conlon, whose address is 40297 State Highway 22, St. Peter, Minnesota 56082, Colleen Fay, whose address is 1504 Windsor Lane, St. Peter, Minnesota 56082, and Gretchen Meyer, whose address is 12525 New Woodland Court, St. Louis, Missouri 63146, to serve as the personal representatives of the decedents estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representatives. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representatives must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representatives have the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: December 13, 2016 Alonna J. Warns

Registrar

Kate Forgartv

Court Administrator

Paul C. Glaeser (MN# 0215958)

Glaeser Law Office

PO Box 437, 10131st Ave

Gibbon, Minnesota 55335

Telephone: (507) 834-6212

Facsimile: (888) 322-0984

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

December 29, 2016, January 5, 2017

636176