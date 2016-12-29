Ordinances – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON NOTICE OF SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF ORDINANCES

On December 19, 2016, the Bloomington City Council approved an Ordinance amending Chapter 10 of the Bloomington City Code, adding and amending definitions; adding requirements for payments of charges, and account management procedures; and amending Chapter 11 of the Bloomington City Code, updating the title and provisions related to Solid Waste and Refuse Collection Fees. The full ordinance is available for inspection online at www.BloomingtonMN.gov (keyword 2016-33) or weekdays at the City Clerks Office, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN (952) 563-8700.

Passed and adopted this 19th day of December, 2016.

/s/ Gene Winstead

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Denise M. Christenson

Secretary to the Council

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

December 29, 2016

636459