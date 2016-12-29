Ordinances – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

ORDINANCE NO. 2016-32
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 21 OF THE CITY CODE TO ALLOW PET SERVICES AS A CONDITIONAL USE WITHIN THE C-3 FREEWAY COMMERCIAL CENTER ZONING DISTRICT
The City Council of the City of Bloomington, Minnesota ordains:
Section 1. That Chapter 21 of the City Code is hereby amended by adding those words that are underlined, to read as follows:
CHAPTER 21
ZONING AND LAND DEVELOPMENT
ARTICLE II. DISTRICTS AND USES
Division H: Uses
21.209 Use Tables
(d) Neighborhood and Freeway commercial Zoning Districts
Passed and adopted this 19th, day of December, 2016.
/s/ Gene Winstead
Mayor
ATTEST:
APPROVED:
/s/ Denise M. Christenson
/s/ Melissa J. Manderschied
Secretary to the Council
City Attorney
Published in the
Bloomington Sun Current
December 29, 2016
636463
