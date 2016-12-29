Ordinances – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

ORDINANCE NO. 2016-32

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 21 OF THE CITY CODE TO ALLOW PET SERVICES AS A CONDITIONAL USE WITHIN THE C-3 FREEWAY COMMERCIAL CENTER ZONING DISTRICT

The City Council of the City of Bloomington, Minnesota ordains:

Section 1. That Chapter 21 of the City Code is hereby amended by adding those words that are underlined, to read as follows:

CHAPTER 21

ZONING AND LAND DEVELOPMENT

***

ARTICLE II. DISTRICTS AND USES

***

Division H: Uses

***

21.209 Use Tables

***

(d) Neighborhood and Freeway commercial Zoning Districts

***

***

Passed and adopted this 19th, day of December, 2016.

/s/ Gene Winstead

Mayor

ATTEST:

APPROVED:

/s/ Denise M. Christenson

/s/ Melissa J. Manderschied

Secretary to the Council

City Attorney

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

December 29, 2016

636463

http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2016/12/636463-1.pdf