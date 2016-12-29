Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL

APPLICANT:

City of Bloomington

PURPOSE: 1) An ordinance amending Chapter 16 of the Bloomington City Code pertaining to stormwater management. The proposed changes establish a Storm Sewer Improvement District over a portion of the Penn American District bounded by Southtown Drive on the north, Interstate 35W on the east, West 82nd Street on the south, and Morgan Circle South on the west.

2) An amendment to Section IV of the citys Comprehensive Surface Water Management Plan establishing onsite stormwater runoff volume storage requirements for properties within the proposed Storm Sewer Improvement District to help reduce flooding in a portion of the Penn American District.

DATE AND TIME OF HEARINGS:

Planning Commission – Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

City Council – Monday, January 23, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

PLACE OF HEARINGS:

City Council Chambers

Bloomington Civic Plaza

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

1. Review the proposed ordinance and Comprehensive Surface Water Management Plan changes online at www.blm.mn/WaterResources; and/or

2. Submit a letter or email to the address below expressing your views; and/or

3. Attend the hearings and give testimony about the proposal.

FURTHER INFORMATION: Engineering Division

Bloomington Public Works

1700 W. 98th St

Bloomington, MN 55431

(952) 563-4870

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

December 29, 2016, January 5, 2017

636802