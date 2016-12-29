Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

By the Planning Commission

CASE FILE NUMBER:

PL2016-219

APPLICANT: Petco Animal Supply Store Inc. (user)

Kraus-Anderson Inc. (owner)

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

7803 Penn Avenue

PROPOSAL: Conditional use permit for a pet services facility

DATE, LOCATION, AND TIME

OF HEARING:

January 12, 2017, 6:00 p.m.

City Council Chambers –

Bloomington City Hall

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431

Planning Commission decision is final subject to appeal.

HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE:

(Please include Case File number above when corresponding)

1. Submit a letter to the address below expressing your views;

2. Attend the hearing and give testimony about the proposal; and/or

3. Contact the Planning Division using the information below.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Mike Centinario, Planner

City of Bloomington

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431

Phone: 952-563-8921

Email:

[email protected]

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

December 29, 2016

636730