Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
By the Planning Commission
CASE FILE NUMBER:
PL2016-219
APPLICANT: Petco Animal Supply Store Inc. (user)
Kraus-Anderson Inc. (owner)
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
7803 Penn Avenue
PROPOSAL: Conditional use permit for a pet services facility
DATE, LOCATION, AND TIME
OF HEARING:
January 12, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
City Council Chambers –
Bloomington City Hall
1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431
Planning Commission decision is final subject to appeal.
HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE:
(Please include Case File number above when corresponding)
1. Submit a letter to the address below expressing your views;
2. Attend the hearing and give testimony about the proposal; and/or
3. Contact the Planning Division using the information below.
FURTHER INFORMATION:
Mike Centinario, Planner
City of Bloomington
1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431
Phone: 952-563-8921
Email:
Published in the
Bloomington Sun Current
December 29, 2016
