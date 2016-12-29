City – CITY OF EDINA

4801 WEST 50TH STREET
EDINA, MINNESOTA 55424
2017 SUMMARY BUDGET STATEMENT
The purpose of this report is to provide summary budget information concerning the City of Edina to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. 471.6965. This budget is not complete: the complete budget may be examined at City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St., Edina, MN 55424 or on the Citys website www.edinamn.gov. The city council approved this budget on December 6, 2016.
Governmental Funds 2017 Adopted Budget
Enterprise Funds 2017 Adopted Budget
Published in the
Edina Sun Current
December 29, 2016
635427
http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2016/12/635427-1.pdf