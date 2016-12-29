City – CITY OF EDINA

4801 WEST 50TH STREET

EDINA, MINNESOTA 55424

2017 SUMMARY BUDGET STATEMENT

The purpose of this report is to provide summary budget information concerning the City of Edina to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. 471.6965. This budget is not complete: the complete budget may be examined at City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St., Edina, MN 55424 or on the Citys website www.edinamn.gov. The city council approved this budget on December 6, 2016.

Governmental Funds 2017 Adopted Budget

Enterprise Funds 2017 Adopted Budget

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

December 29, 2016

635427

http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2016/12/635427-1.pdf