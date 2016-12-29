City – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF LAKE AERATION SYSTEM

The City of Bloomington is publishing this public notice to inform residents of a lake aeration system located on Lower Penn Lake at approximately 1925 West 86th Street. The aeration system will begin operation on or around January 12, 2017 and operate continuously until ice-out conditions.

Public notice is required of any aeration system authorized by a permit from the Commissioner of Natural Resources during periods of ice cover on public waters. Warning signs are posted surrounding the area and residents are cautioned to avoid this area due to thin ice and open water.

The Department of Natural Resources allows lake aeration as a fisheries management technique primarily for winterkill prevention. For further information contact the City of Bloomington Engineering Division, 1700 West 98th Street, Bloomington, MN 55431, telephone: 952-563-4557; TDD: 952-563-8740

/s/ Shelly A. Pederson

City Engineer

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

December 29, 2016, January 5, 2017

636801