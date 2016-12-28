Ninth ranked Eden Prairie girls nordic wins first Lake Conference meet

Eden Prairie nordic ski team opened the season at the Lake Conference 5k skate meet Dec. 19 at Elm Creek Park Reserve Dec. 19 as the girls won the meet and boys placed fourth out of five teams.

Five seniors among the top 11 overall helped the ninth-ranked girls team earn the team title led by Brooke Bratrud’s runner-up finish in 16:10.61 followed by Taylor Paulson and Kylie Arvidson in fourth (16:14.61) and fifth (16:19.67) places, respectively. Megan Manning was eighth in 16:32.89 and Cassie Gross was 11th overall in 16:37.36.

The Eagles edged Wayzata by 10 points.

In the boys race, Wayzata took the top spot with 541 points with three skiiers among the top nine finshers including champion Alexander White in 13:47.32 while Eden Prairie senior Will Claridge was runner-up in 13:53.54. Claridge’s teammate Evan Swift was 10th in 14:19.76. A trio of Eagles juniors fnished 16th through 18th, respectively: David DeJong in 14:47.64, Austin Morrow in 14:53.91 and Lucas Schnirring in 14:57.17.

