7th period approved for Richfield High School, specifics undecided

The Richfield School Board voted Dec. 19 to increase graduation requirements at Richfield High School, effectively approving the addition of a seventh period to the daily schedule.

Still left unresolved, however, is when the school day will start and end. While board members all supported adding a period to accommodate enhanced course offerings, improved equity and greater academic rigor, concern arose over how Superintendent Steve Unowsky’s recommended daily end time of 3:20 p.m. would conflict with extracurricular activities.

Unowsky recommended that schedule, which includes pushing the start time back from 8:10 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., after a survey of staff and parents showed it was the most favorable of three options.

However, scheduling conflicts with after-school activities inspired pushback, most vocally from Boardmember Tim Pollis. The practice schedule for some sports would mean athletes would have to be dismissed from seventh period early, with golf, gymnastics and alpine skiing most notably affected, according to Richfield Athletic

Director David Boie.

While sports that use the high schools’ own facilities have flexibility in their daily schedule, the aforementioned sports require participants to travel, respectively, to Buck Hill in Burnsville and Crystal Lakes Golf Club in Lakeville, while Richfield gymnasts use the Bloomington Gymnastic Club’s facilities.

Schedules at all of those venues cannot accommodate a later end to the school day, according to Boie. Forty to 50 students would be affected by the schedule change if alternative arrangements cannot be made, he said.

“Are we engineering it so that participation in these activities requires serial absenteeism?” Pollis wondered. “… And if we change the graduation requirement, that person is at a disadvantage because they may functionally not be able to get the required credits.”

The high school would work to minimize the academic impacts of a later end time, Principal Latanya Daniels pledged.

The conflicts mean “that we will really work hard to schedule these students during a time where they are not taking a core class during the seventh hour,” Daniels said. “That’s what we will strive to do.”

Pollis was not convinced those efforts would be enough to mitigate the conflicts. “I like the seven-period day. I love all the benefits that come with it. I just don’t know if I like the 8:30 start time if it has this sort of impact on activities.”

But the seventh period is “all about achievement,” Daniels said.

It allows the high school to increase its daily instructional time from the state minimum of 6 hours and 50 minutes to seven hours and 10 minutes, which Daniels hopes will help improve on the high school’s 76 percent graduation rate, 48 percent proficiency in math and 28 percent proficiency in reading, based on standardized test scores.

Those figures are “unacceptable,” Daniels said.

The value of sports

Boardmember Paula Cole provided a dissenting opinion on the value of school sports in relation to academics.

“I did not do sports when I went to high school, and this whole thing is very new to me,” Cole said, recalling her days growing up in the Dominican Republic. “I have a lot of questions that are probably not very friendly, (such as) why do you care so much about sports?”

“Sports are actually a very important part of kids growing up and development,” Boardmember Christine Maleck responded. “For some kids it’s almost as important as the academics; it teaches them a lot.”

The high school is attempting to become more academically rigorous by progressively increasing the number of credits required for graduation – from the current 43 to 45 for the class of 2018, to 47 for 2019, and 49 for 2020 and beyond.

The school board unanimously approved the increase last week, a decision that effectively approves the seven-period day due to the extra time it will take for students to fulfill those requirements.

Aside from the 8:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. schedule recommended by Unowsky, other daily schedule options presented to stakeholders in a survey included 7:25 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and 7:55 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

The 8:30 a.m. start time was the clear favorite in the survey, but Pollis questioned whether the results would be the same if people fully knew of its impact on extracurriculars.

“We didn’t necessarily unfold that it would be … butting heads,” he said, adding that if that were the case, “I don’t know if it would get the same percentage.”

Richfield is not alone, however, in facing scheduling complications related to adding a seventh period. The six-period school day at Edina High School runs from 8:25 a.m. to 3:10 p.m., although two-thirds of students attend a “zero hour” period before the official start of the school day, Unowsky noted. One way Edina has

accommodated after-school sports is by attempting to schedule classes that students and staff agree are “missable,” Unowsky said, “although that doesn’t necessarily work.”

St. Louis Park High School has also made the transition to seven periods. “They found that, going though this, they were able to limit the number of early releases,” Boie said.

Board Chair Peter Toensing was optimistic that schedule accommodations can be found.

“One of the things that is clear is that the issues that we are kind of chewing on right now are exactly the issues that come up in any district that looks at making these changes,” he said.

“I’m sure that there are a whole range of creative solutions that may exist depending on the logistics of any one particular community and district.”

Technically, the change to the high school’s start and end time doesn’t require a vote from the school board, but Unowsky said he wants the board’s blessing considering the wide-ranging impacts of the decision. The board plans to continue the schedule discussion at its next meeting Jan. 3.

