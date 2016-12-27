Richfield Police reports, Dec. 14-20

For Dec. 14-20, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

Dec. 15 – In a delayed burglary report on the 7200 block of Harriet Avenue, a victim reported a $300 snowblower stolen from her garage.

In a delayed burglary report on the 7300 block of Lyndale Avenue, victims reported that two laptops valued at $4,000 in total were stolen from their home.

Dec. 16 – A female was arrested around 2:45 p.m. after assaulting her boyfriend on the 7300 block of Lyndale Avenue.

A female suspected of stealing a vehicle reported swallowing heroin after being taken into custody at East 76th Street and Third Avenue around 4:15 p.m. She was taken to a hospital.

A stolen vehicle was reported on the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

Police were dispatched to the 6300 block of Wentworth Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on a report of a person with a gun, but no gun was located, and no crime had occurred.

Dec. 17 – Police arrested a suspect on a Scott County warrant after stopping a vehicle at 78th Street and Nicollet Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Another party, the driver, was found to have cancelled driving status, while a second passenger was arrested for drug possession.

Police arrested a female at Babies R Us around 4:45 p.m. for attempting to cash a fraudulent check worth about $9,400.

Dec. 18 – No incidents listed

Dec. 19 – Police arrested a man for domestic assault at West 75th Street and Pillsbury Avenue around 8:15 a.m.

A security camera system worth $400 was stolen from Menards, it was reported around 6:15 p.m.

Dec. 20 – No incidents listed