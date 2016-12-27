Records fall for swimmers, diver in home opener win

Eagles diver set new pool record on Dec. 19

Defending Class AA state boys swim and dive champion Eden Prairie opened the home portion of the 2016-17 schedule with a 96-82 win over Chaska/Chahassen, Dec. 19.

The Eagles set three records at the Eden Prairie Community Center pool and another program record in what coach Kelly Boston hopes will be another strong finish to the season in March. Eden Prairie junior Alex Pham is one of several to return to the pool for the defending Class AA state champions. (Photo by Bill Jones of ABC Newspapers)

Eden Prairie has a number of state participants returning plus a few capable of breaking through to their first state meet.

“I’m excited to see what we’re going to do with the guys we have coming back,” she said. “We have some kids who were with us last year that didn’t make it to state but I anticipate them qualifying this year.”

Eagles Diver Peter Hegland scored 310.15 points in a six-dive program to set a new program and pool record in the non-conference dual meet before winter break.

“(Hegland) came back in really good physical shape with an improved degree of difficulty,” Boston said as Hegland finished fourth at state while senior teammate Tommy Heil was seventh. “(Peter’s) not just looking to get back but improve on fourth place and his realistic goal is a top-three finish.”

Senior captain Jordan Greenberg set a new pool-best time of 21.12 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle and junior Joshua Withers reset the pool record in the 100 fly in 49.74.

Eden Prairie exhibitioned the final three events.

Greenberg swam the final leg of the opening 200 medley relay, which is freestyle, in 21.09.

Withers won the 200 free in 1:43.40 and 100 fly in 49.74.

Junior Austin Pham won the closest finish of the dual, stopping the clock in the 200 I.M. in 1:57.71 compared to StormHawks Dolan Craine’s runner-up time of 1:57.89. Pham also came in first place in the 500 free in 4:49.96.

Freshman Soren Dunn won the 100 free in 50.10 ahead of StormHawks runner-up Max Taylor in 51.88. Dunn is one of those young swimmers Boston anticipates to challenge for a spot at the state meet.

Eden Prairie’s B relay edged the A relay for the 200 free win. The B relay included Jon Link, Dunn, Jake Derouin and Adam Nik in 1:22.65 compared to the A relay time of 1:28.65 with the foursome of Nick Tullemans, Dane Hudson, Devin Murphy and Withers.

The Eagles return three-fourths of the state-record setting relay team that posted a time of 1:30.70 to capture the Class AA state title last season.

Junior Austin Pham led off the relay followed by since-graduated Griffin Back, Withers swam the third leg and Greenberg anchored the relay.

Back closed out his prep career by setting the Minnesota All-Time and Class AA Meet record in the 100 free of 44.74 after already winning the 100 free final in a then-state record time of 44.80. The 44.74 swim came in the starting leg of the 400 free relay which the Eagles finished third in 3:07.97 with only Pham returning.

The Eagles 200 free relay team won a state title in 1:24.37 and return Withers and Greenberg.

Withers returns as the state champion in the 100 fly after going 48.56 to break his own Class AA state meet record of 48.88 set in 2015.

Greenberg captured the 50 free state title in 20.42, two-tenths off the meet and all-time record set in 2007 by Roseville’s Michael Richards.

“They look really good,” Boston said about Greenberg and Withers among the other state-experienced swimmers early on. “(Pham) has already gone faster by a few tenths on his splits in the 50 back and his I.M. is in a much better place than last year at this time.”

Eden Prairie opened the season with a second place finish at the Minnetonka Invite, Dec. 17.

The meet host Skippers outscored Eden Prairie 810-616 for the team title.

The Eagles placed among the top three spots in 10-of-12 events, winning four events.

Hegland not only won the one-meter diving title but did so by setting a new meet record score of 421.35, beating the former best score of 415.90 set last year by Eagan’s Alex Crow.

Withers also set a new meet record by winning the 100 fly in 50.94. He set the pool record of 49.94 last February.

Greenberg won the 50 free in 21.23 and Pham won the 200 I.M. in 1:58.69.

Eden Prairie’s 200 medley and 200 free relays each was runner-up and the 400 free relay was third in the final standings. The 200 medley relay team of Pham, Dunn, Tullemans and Greenberg finished in 1:37.43 as the winning Minnetonka team set a new pool record of 1:34.63.

The Eagles 200 free relay of Greenberg, Dane Hudson, Withers and Devin Murphy was runner-up but swam under the meet record time in 1:27.56.

The Skippers set a new pool record of 1:26.92.

Eden Prairie will compete for the first time at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center for the annual Maroon and Gold Invite on Jan. 7 before starting the Lake Conference dual meet season hosting Hopkins Jan. 13 at 5 p.m.

