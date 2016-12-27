McGrory makes his bid for Mr. Basketball award

Hornet guard romps in win over Benilde

There are several high-profile candidates vying for the Mr. Basketball of Minnesota title this winter, but in the end they might all take a backseat to Edina’s 6-3 senior guard, Walt McGrory.

In the Hornets’ 76-67 win at Benilde-St. Margaret’s Dec. 20, McGrory scored a season-high 33 points. It was his third game in a row with 30 or more points, and no Edina player had done that since Graham Woodward in 2013.

Edina head coach Joe Burger is pleased to have McGrory as his team leader.

“Through four games, Walt is averaging 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists,” said Burger. “When you have a kid like him, it makes coaching a lot easier. In addition to all of his scoring, Walt sets his teammates up from every angle.”

Besides making basic basketball plays, McGrory often does the spectacular.

“Walt made five three-pointers against Benilde,” said Burger. “And one of them was a buzzer beater that put us up by one point at halftime.”

In his previous high-point games, McGrory scored 30 in a 95-65 rout over Shakopee and 32 in a 73-63 upset of Hopkins.

McGrory’s teammates lent all the scoring support he needed against Benilde. Junior guard Anders Nelson scored 14 points and sophomore guard Jack Middleton scored 11.

“Jack scored his points on only four shots,” said Burger. “Things are opening up for him.”

Edina’s supporting cast is one of the key reasons for Edina’s 3-1 start. Jimmy Connell, Luke Glenna, Derek Graf, Matt Hofrenning, Noah Krafft and Michael Van Gorp are finding ways to contribute.

“We beat a good Benilde team,” said Burger. “The 20th was the last day of school before break, so it was a Friday-night atmosphere at their gym.”

Benilde, which trailed 36-35 at halftime, was competitive throughout the game. Forward Jamison Battle made a number of key baskets and led the Red Knights with 23 points. Will Whitmore and Derek Drees each chipped in with 16 points.

Next for the Hornets is a Lake Conference game against Eden Prairie at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Eden Prairie High School gym.

One of Eden Prairie’s leaders is Kyler Kluge, the son of former Edina’s All-State guard, Kraig Kluge.

