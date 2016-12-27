Kennedy boys hoops continue winning ways

Big games by Bryant, Aune, Toliver help in 83-62 win over Hill-Murray

Kennedy boys basketball continued to play at a high level to run its winning streak to four games and a 4-1 record after handing Hill-Murray an 83-62 loss Dec. 17 in the Metro East/Metro West Challenge played at St. Thomas Academy.

Due to weather concerns the tournament only featured three games instead of the full compliment of teams from the two suburban conferences. Kennedy junior guard Markel Aune, right, is averaging a team-high 22.6 points per game. (Sun Current Staff photo by Jason Olson).

The Pioneers were without the services of leading scorer 6-3 senior guard Simeon Davis who had 22 points in a 76-64 loss to St. Paul Central.

Without Davis to defend against, Kennedy coach Raheem Simmons altered the game plan but wanted to still dictate the pace with the speed of its guards on the outside and decisive size advantage inside the paint with Josh Bryant and Krystian Toliver.

Toliver, a 6-foot-5 junior center, continues to recover from an ACL tear that forced him to miss his sophomore season after transfering to Kennedy from Cretin-Derham Hall where he played as a freshman. First-year Kennedy coach Raheem Simmons has helped turn the Eagles program around and off to a 4-1 start. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Byant, Toliver and senior guard Aune helped get Kennedy a lead to feel comfortable with as that lead reached 30 points in the second half.

“We told our guys we have the size and speed (advantage) ‘So use it early and often,’” Simmons said.

Toliver, who is called a jackrabbit by Simmons for his ability to get to the rebound off a missed shot very well, already reached a double-double by the break with 11 points and 10 rebounds. He finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Bryant was one steal away from a double-double with 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four rebounds.

Aune, a senior guard, also had 19 points, six assists, three steals and four rebounds.

“The first game he played (against Brooklyn Center) he was all over the place and excited but now he’s settled down and we try to feature him early to get him going,” Simmons said. Kennedy 6-foot-5 senior center Cyrus Hamilton is averaging 3.6 points per game while shooting .304 from the floor while adding depth to the 4-1 Eagles. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Defensively, Kennedy had 21 steals and blocked two shots (Toliver and Cyrus Hamilton).

Kennedy was able to break their zone defense consistently and even had a few dunks to entertain the crowd on the neutral court.

About the 4-1 start, Simmons added: “This is huge for them after losing something like 36-of-40 and for our guys confidence and believing in themselves it goes a long way but we have to remind them that it’s not about December, it’s about how good are we going to be in March. That’s the message every day at practice and before lifting weights.

“We can’t get complacent.”

To get over the feeling of settling in because of how they’ve done so far this season, Simmons went back to a few drills used during tryouts to keep them mentally sharp.

“We used a few drills that worked on mental toughness and mixing starters and role players in training groups so that if they are needed to come off the bench, they can easily,” he sad. “We wanted to get back to the foundation and build things up because at the end of the day everyone can shoot, dribble and pass but we need to teach them something that is overlooked on the mental side of things.”

Kennedy posted a season-high 91 points in a highly anticipated non-conference game against Breck, 91-83 on Dec. 10. Simmons was the varsity girls basketball coach until last season and knew the boys while coaching them on the sophomore football team in the past. His assistant coaches also coached in Breck.

“We all really wanted that game,” Simmons said. “I really knew what to expect but we took a lot of 3s early on,” Simmons said. “I don’t mind them but I want them to be in the flow.” Kennedy held a 46-44 lead at the half. Simmons thought 44 points given up was a lot in the first half but Kennedy returned to play their way, moving the ball up the court quickly, dumping the pass inside to take advantage of the mismatch.

