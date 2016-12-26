Richfield officials compelled to codify stand against hate. Sad!

Richfield City Councilmember Pat Elliott stole my column idea.

Earlier this month, the Richfield City Council approved a resolution pledging solidarity with people who might find themselves targeted by those whose intolerance has been emboldened by the November general election results. The council voted unanimously for the resolution, but Elliott had his misgivings – not for the contents of the resolution, but for the fact the words had to be said at all.

“It’s sad commentary,” he said. “It gives me pride to be able to do it. It’s sad that we have to.”

My thoughts exactly. And I know many others, Republicans and Democrats alike, feel the same way.

Elliott, not exactly a leftist, continued, “Hopefully there will be a recognition that saying anything or everything that you think you need to say to get elected is not an appropriate way to move the country forward.”

Here’s the problem, though. The stakes are too high to assume all the vitriol was merely a means to some well-meaning end.

The stakes are too high to bestow the benefit of the doubt on anyone occupying the most powerful office in the world. Nothing lasts forever, including nations, but do we want to see this one crumble on our watch?

Call it overly dramatic, but I’d rather err on the side of drama than risk death to our most important values and institutions. Those institutions aren’t perfect. There are certain insidious and inequitable aspects of what we call a democracy. Our elections need reforming, and the two-party system alienates vast swaths of citizens, but this isn’t about any particular political party. This is about the freedom to even join the party of your choosing.

Am I hyperventilating? Maybe. But the fact that so many people are doing the same right now should be cause for concern in itself. Certain factions rejoice in their pain, which at the heart of the matter is the reason the city of Richfield felt the need to take the stand it did.

The dissolution of our core principles won’t happen overnight, but that’s the dangerous part. Think about the frog in the pot as the water slowly heats to a boil.

The more immediate concern is for people who are already vulnerable to the spirit of intolerance that has been emboldened since November. Before the council vote last week, incoming City Councilmember Maria Regan Gonzalez reported from her ward in eastern Richfield.

“I have already heard from many community members on the east side who are afraid of their families being separated and are really unsure of what will happen in the future of the community and their family,” Regan Gonzalez said.

Now is the time to take a stand, like Richfield has done.

Elliott hopes more communities will follow in the city’s footsteps, “and hopefully over the course of the next four years, the light will come on for many more of the people, and once again inclusion will be automatic.”

Contact Andrew Wig at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @RISunCurrent.