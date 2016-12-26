Lifelong learning classes begin in January

Bloomington’s Human Services Division, in partnership with the University of Minnesota Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, will offer a pair of six-week classes beginning in January at Creekside Community Center in Bloomington.

Coleridge and Wordsworth: Architects of the English Literary Romantic Movement and The Joy of Mathematics will be offered 12:30-2 p.m. Mondays, beginning Jan. 23, at the community center, 9801 Penn Ave.

The cost is $30 per course, and registration will open Jan. 3. Classes will not be held Feb. 20.

Registration: 952-563-4944