Edina swimmers win Jefferson Invitational

Hornets score 644 points in Bloomington

Edina High’s boys swimming and diving season is off to a flying start with the Hornets’ victory in the Bloomington Jefferson Invitational Dec. 17.

The Hornets scored 644 points to outdistance East Ridge (541), Jefferson (492) and Hibbing (390).

Edina’s veteran coach Art Downey has a young team this season, but there is talent among that youth.

In the first event on Saturday, the 200-yard medley relay, Edina placed fourth with freshmen Henry Dorn and Jed Jones and juniors Avery Heinks and Mattias Oddsson.

Eighth-grader J.J. Rieger and sophomore Cole Murphy gave Edina fourth and fifth places in the 200-yard freestyle, and then ninth-grader Liam DeMuth and junior Nate Ruegemer of the Hornets placed second and third in the 200 individual medley.

Edina scored its first win of the meet when sophomore Andrew Gray took the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.07. Edina built on that with Ryan Phillip and Charlie Greene placing second and fourth in diving.

Edina’s Charlie Webb won the 100-yard butterfly in 58.27 seconds.

The Hornets dominated the 500-yard freestyle with a 1-2-3 finish by Gray, DeMuth and ninth-grader Jacob Biscan. Gray’s winning time was 5:00.73.

Edina placed fourth in the 200 free relay with junior Michael Lin, senior Owen Smalley, Murphy and Webb.

Junior Michael Willett was Edina’s top finisher in the 100-yard backstroke, taking fourth place in 1:05.49.

Edina went 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke with the ninth-grades, Webb and Biscan. Webb’s winning time was 1:04.16 and Biscan finished in 1:04.65.

Edina’s 400 freestyle relay took fourth place with Heinks, sophomore Wyatt Pepin. Sophomore Thomas Tuchenhagen and DeMuth.

Next for the Hornets is a dual meet against the Rosemount Irish at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in the Art Downey Aquatic Center at South View Middle School.