A support group for divorced and separated people, featuring 13 weeks of videos and discussions, will begin next month at a Bloomington church.

DivorceCare is a 13-week national program that will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday evenings, beginning Jan. 9, in room 21 of Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Ave.

There is a $20 fee for the program, which covers the cost of a participant book. Registration is available online at divorcecare.org.

Info: 651-998-0457 (Al)