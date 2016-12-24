Dunkin’ Donuts wants to come to Richfield

Dunkin’ Donuts opened in New Hope Dec. 7. The franchise has designs on further expansion in the Twin Cities, including Richfield. (Sun Post staff photo by Gina Purcell)

Richfield could join the wave of Dunkin’ Donut shops opening in the metro, but plans for the shop at the corner of 66th Street and Penn Avenue must first align with the city’s wishes.

A drive-thru located near an apartment building and the positioning of the proposed shop were the chief concerns raised during a Dec. 13 Richfield City Council and Planning Commission study session.

“It doesn’t meet all of the city of Richfield’s guidelines, but we’re hoping to get past that,” said Rick Hauser, owner of the property.

The site in question includes the vacant CarHop dealership and Flowerama shop. The CarHop, located immediately north of the vacant Flowerama, would be demolished to make room for the donut shop, with an undetermined business moving into the Flowerama building, according to Hauser.

The Dunkin’ Donuts shop generally matches the designated use for the property regarding Richfield’s zoning and Comprehensive Plan, said John Stark, Richfield’s director of community development. However, the proposal is not so close to the redevelopment vision for the Penn Avenue corridor as defined by the Penn Avenue Overlay District, which includes specifics about site design, architecture and building materials, Stark added.

The building would have to be located closer to Penn Avenue than currently planned, he said. “The idea on Penn Avenue is there’s intended to be a more urban feel to it,” Stark explained.

Also, current plans orient the building toward the parking lot, but city staff prefer that the front facade face the street.

Nuisance concerns were another issue raised by members of the planning commission and city council. Stark said it is sited much closer to the adjacent apartment building than requirements allow due to noise issues, although Dunkin’ Donuts representatives trumpet new drive-thru speaker technologies that they say can mitigate those concerns by allowing operators to vary volume levels based on the time of day.

“If it was traditional drive-thru technologies, I can’t imagine how that would work with the existing apartments there, especially since so much of Dunkin’s business would be early in the morning,” Stark said.

City Councilmember Tom Fitzhenry believes the nuisance concern is about more than the speakers, though.

“You have no idea what kind of cars are gonna be in that driveway,” Fitzhenry said. “If you’ve got a diesel truck or something without a muffler at 4 a.m., I’m sure the apartment dwellers will tell you this is not compatible.”

City staff suggested demolishing the Flowerama in addition to the CarHop to provide room to meet the guidelines, but Hauser said that wouldn’t be economically feasible. He added that the site is hampered due to a shallow lot depth and the fact it’s surrounded on all sides by development.

‘Something’s gonna have to give’

“I can sit here and assure you that we are never going to meet all of the guidelines at this corner,” Hauser said. “Something’s gonna have to give. It just physically can’t happen.”

The property owner noted a number of potential tenants have approached him about the Flowerama location. “Our intent is to clean that corner up,” Hauser said.

Mayor Debbie Goettel wondered aloud whether the developer could free up space by locating the donut shop and the to-be-determined business in the same building. Hauser told Goettel that option was explored, “and it just doesn’t flow and fit.”

During the development process, there were several iterations of the site plan before the concept was brought to the Dec. 13 study session, according Hauser. “We’ve landed on this because it’s close,” he said.

But as city officials evaluated the plan, their concerns returned to the drive-thru and the placement of the shop on the site.

“I can’t imagine if I’d have 20 cars idling outside my window,” Planning Commissioner Sean Hayford Oleary said.

Planning Commissioner Sue Rosenberg added further discouraging words for the developer.

“This layout is just not something that I’m comfortable with,” Rosenberg said. “I know it’s a small space, but we have to be sure that our residents are being protected from business.”

The developer might at least take solace in the fact that those attending last week’s meeting had only positive words for Dunkin’ Donuts chain itself.

Although in agreement with his colleagues over the drive-thru and building placement, Councilmember Michael Howard noted the need to revitalize the Penn Avenue corridor.

“It is nice to see something that represents something that’s new and positive,” Howard said.

As part of its return to the Twin Cities after a lengthy absence, Dunkin’ Donuts opened locations in New Hope, Roseville and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this month.

While the chain’s potential arrival in Richfield is in question, Goettel is happy the chain is returning to the region.

“I’m really excited that Dunkin’ Donuts is making a comeback,” she said. “It used to be one of my old haunts when I used to eat a lot of sugar.”

