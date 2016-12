The Bloomington Police Department and Bloomington’s Human Services Division will host an afternoon of bingo next month at Creekside Community Center in Bloomington.

The free bingo games will be held 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the community center, 9801 Penn Ave.

Prizes will be awarded, and refreshments will be served. The registration deadline is Thursday, Jan. 5.

Registration: 952-563-4944