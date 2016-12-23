Is a new community center in Bloomington’s future?

There has been plenty of dreaming and speculation about what a new Bloomington community center might look like, and a task force of community members and city staff have attempted to provide guidance to the city in making a decision.

The Community Center Task Force completed its five-month process in August. Composed of 17 members, the group met eight times to study a community center needs assessment conducted in 2015. The report presented an assessment of the community’s wants and needs for a multi-use community center, examined the condition and utility of the existing community center and provided cost estimates for construction and operation of a new community center.

The task force also studied information related to Bloomington’s demographics, community amenities, market analysis, potential sites, fiscal implications and other data, according to the summary of the task force’s report.

The Bloomington City Council requested that the task force provide feedback and recommendations on community needs and wants for a community and recreation center, space considerations for a new community center, potential partnerships, both public and private, potential site alternatives and fiscal implications of a new community center.

The end result of that work is that the task force has recommended that the city’s current facility, Creekside Community Center, be replaced with “a facility with indoor and outdoor spaces that attract and retain people of all ages, families, diverse community members and current Creekside users.”

The task force has made its recommendation, but many questions remain to be answered before any decisions are made, according to Bloomington City Councilmember Jon Oleson, who served on the task force. “It’s still an if issue,” he said.

The recommendation for a new facility was made based upon the task force’s conclusion that Creekside is no longer a viable option and that making major improvements to the building are not a worthwhile investment.

Creekside is a former school building that has been modified to accommodate group meetings and activities, including meal service. Among the community center elements that the task force has recommended for consideration in a new facility are a gymnasium, an indoor play space, an indoor pool, a large multi-purpose room and flexible meeting spaces. The task force also recommends developing a community center with space for outdoor amenities and public gathering spaces.

The task force identified several possible sites for a new facility, including the existing location at the intersection of 98th Street and Penn Avenue, but did not identify a preferred location. All sites met most of the criteria considered by the task force, such as access to transit services and room to expand. The Creekside site is the smallest of the sites considered, however, and wouldn’t provide room to expand, the task force report noted.

The task force recommended that public and non-public partnerships be considered in development of a new community center to prevent tax dollars from being the sole funding source. Cost estimates for a new community center, according to the 2015 needs assessment study, start at $41 million for a project commencing in 2016. That estimate doesn’t include an aquatics feature, which adds $11 million or more to the price tag. Potential land acquisition, if necessary, is estimated to add $10 million to the project. A new community center constructed in 2018 is projected to cost $48 million without land acquisition or an aquatic center, and as much as $70.9 million.

Although land acquisition would increase the price tag, it could be offset by selling the Creekside site if the city decides not to repurpose it, according to Oleson.

The task force recommended the consideration of bonding, as well as other financing options, in pursuing a new community center.

So when does the council and city staff start making decisions regarding the future of a community center? It’s unclear, as there are “so many forks in the road in the decision making,” Oleson said.

Determining the city’s collaborative options for financial and programming purposes is an important step toward determining what a new community center might look like, he explained.

The city has received community feedback already, and the city’s usual communication channels are always open to comments and ideas from residents, Oleson said. The city already has some idea of what residents are looking for in a community facility through its annual resident survey, and opportunities for residents to examine ideas and provide feedback through open houses will be part of the development process when concepts and options are better defined, he added.

A new facility needs to serve many facets of the community, according to Oleson. A new development should not only meet the needs of the city’s senior population, it should also provide resources and opportunities for families in the city, he noted.

A copy of the task force’s report is available online at tr.im/ccreport.