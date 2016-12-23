Giving: Academy of Holy Angels’ oldest tradition

Academy of Holy Angels students Joe Laux and Ellen Grubb carry bags of gifts into the school’s lobby area so that the presents can be picked up by families in need. Dating back to the 1940s, the program provided 54 gifts this season. (Sun Current staff photos by Andrew Wig)

Only Christmas lights and candles lit the Academy of Holy Angels gymnasium Dec. 15 as Gregg Sawyer addressed the student body:

“You have made hearts swell, and I hope yours feels the same way,” said Sawyer, who serves as Holy Angels’ theater director and student government advisor.

The students had just finished placing an estimated $25,000 worth of Christmas gifts in the school’s lobby, to be collected by 54 families in need. The generosity was part of a gift basket program that dates back to the 1940s, even if the gifts for each family are now too big or too numerous to fit in any normal-sized basket. The program is the longest-running service project at the school. Class President Isabela Freitas rolls a cart of gifts into the lobby. Freitas represented her school at a Dec. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves game, as the team recognized Holy Angels for the generous holiday tradition.

“Service projects like this are the foundation of our culture and student life,” Sawyer said.

To commemorate the decades of gift-giving, Sawyer joined Holy Angels class president Isabela Freitas at Target Center Dec. 6 to be honored at a Minnesota Timberwolves game. The pair accepted a ball signed by the entire Timberwolves squad in recognition of the work.

As a senior, this is Freitas’ fourth year taking part in the give-away event, calling it “one of my favorite days of the whole year. I love it.”

Every year, each homeroom of about 15 students is assigned a family as gift recipients. Then, using donations from the students’ own families and money raised from school dances, the givers go shopping with wish lists in hand.

Academy of Holy Angels students sit in the school’s gymnasium for a prayer service after filling the school’s lobby with gifts.

The spread at Holy Angels last week included items for young and old, for fun and practical purposes alike – gifts such as vacuum cleaners, pots and pans, nerf guns, toy trucks, comforters and handheld gaming systems.

Fifty-four families received the gifts this year, totaling 215 individual recipients. The school also gave out $3,225 in gift cards.

The gift-givers strive to fulfill some big-ticket wishes as well. They use the dance money, which goes into the student government fund, to help pay for pricier items, which this year included TVs and an Xbox One.

The student government fund also covers Holy Angels students whose families can’t afford donations – although it’s a private school, some Holy Angels students are enrolled on scholarship.

“There are families in our (Holy Angels) community that in the past we have served through this project,” Sawyer said.

Gathering in the gymnasium for a prayer service after laying out the gifts, the students heard from two of this year’s recipients. One of those, New Hope resident Brandon Rucker, lost his brother to gunfire around this time last year.

“He was my oldest brother and my mom’s first-born son,” Rucker, 27, said in an interview after the prayer service.

Taking care of his brother’s children put extra financial strain on the family. “We took a lot of them in, and so that adds extra finances and different responsibilities for our family,” he explained.

The news that they would be among the gift recipients this year “was just right on time,” he said.

“I was just overwhelmed with joy and gratitude,” Rucker continued, “because out of all the people they could have chosen, or all the people they could have helped or asked, my name and my family fell upon their hearts.”

Contact Andrew Wig at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @RISunCurrent.