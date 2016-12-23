Edina gymnasts top Eden Prairie girls

Edina High’s senior gymnastics captain Megan Haug dominated in a dual meet against Eden Prairie Dec. 15 as the Hornets won 135.725 to 131.925.

“We have had three meets this season, and Megan has taken the all-around crown in all three meets,” said Edina head coach Krysta DeLong.

Haug posted an all-around score of 36.45. Kenzie Kluge of Eden Prairie was second all-around with 34.475 and Edina’s Sara Sabri was third with 33.575.

In addition to placing first all-around, Haug finished first in all four individual events.

Haug won vault with a score of 9.275. Kluge was second with 8.65 and Edina’s Isabel Busyn placed third with 8.425.

Haug’s 8.65 was good for first place on the uneven bars. Kluge took second with 8.425 and Sabri was third with 8.125.

Haug won beam competition with a 9.00 score. Second place went to Sabri at 8.575 and Mara Bowden of Edina took third at 8.325.

Floor exercise, Haug’s signature event, produced the highest event score of the meet as she posted a 9.525. Kluge was also outstanding on floor with 9.275. Edina’s Busyn took third with 9.00.