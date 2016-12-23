Bloomington college honored for assistance to veterans

Northwestern Health Sciences University of Bloomington has achieved the Military Friendly gold designation for service to veterans and their families.

The designation places Northwestern in the top 20 percent of schools recognized for outstanding programs and assistance to student veterans and their families.

“We’re proud of our veterans and proud of our programs that help veterans make successful transitions from service to our country to service in the health care world,” said Northwestern President and CEO Chris Cassirer.

Northwestern was one of 1,160 universities, colleges and trade schools nationwide to receive the 2017 Military Friendly designation from Victory Media, which helps veterans and their families make choices about education offerings.

Ratings are determined by combining an institution’s survey scores with an assessment of the school’s rates for retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, degree advancement and loan defaults. Ratings are independently evaluated by a public accounting firm.

Northwestern offers a 20-percent tuition discount to veterans, covers other costs as a veteran-friendly Yellow Ribbon School, has created a military leave of absence policy and has organized events for veterans to ease service-related pain through chiropractic, massage, acupuncture and other treatments. Northwestern also offers a Veterans Support Center to assist students who have served or are serving in the military.

Northwestern Health Sciences University offers degrees and continuing education in accredited programs in chiropractic, acupuncture, therapeutic massage, nutrition and other health treatments.

Info: nwhealth.edu