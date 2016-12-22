Young EP gymnasts making the adjustments from club

Eight new Eagles find their footing

Eden Prairie gymnastics has a team heavily comprised of underclassmen, eight of which are first-year members of the high school program coming over from the club-level of gymnastics including freshman Kenzi Kluge.

Coach Kirsten Lindsay said the team is in a rebuilding mode aimed to get the newcomers acclimated to the different demands from the high school program.

“We’re trying to get the gymnasts comfortable with us as a coaching staff and the general switch,” she said. “Many new rules and a much more intense competition schedule. We have a lot of talent so they are currently working on adding more difficult skills to each event to get better scores.”

Those events especially include bars and vault.

“Our goal is to get them comfortable over the long winter break so they can start competing them the beginning of January,” she said.

In addition to Kluge grabbing the highest scores, Lindsay said freshman Morgan Young is another gymnast ready to emerge. “She works hard every day and isn’t afraid to try new skills to get on to varsity,” Lindsay said as she competes on three of the four apparatus.

The coach is looking for Kluge to add more difficult leaps and jumps to get her to max out the difficulty scores.

The Eagles traveled to Edina for a Lake Conference dual Dec. 15 scoring 132.00 points. Kluge with team best scores in the floor exercise (9.275), vault (8.650) and uneven bars (8.425). She scored an 8.175 on the balance beam and was second in the all-around.

Sophomore Laura Devine was second on the team in the floor (8.875) following up with an 8.300 on the vault, 8.175 on the beam and 7.875 on the bars.

Freshman Anna Pecci led the team on the beam with an 8.300. She also scored an 8.675 on the floor and 7.550 on the bars.

Junior Karly Albers was second on the team on the bars (7.875) to go with scores of 7.200 on the beam and 8.125 on the floor.

Eden Prairie scored 136.700 points to place third at the Prior Lake Invitational Dec. 10.

Kluge and Devine placed third (35.550) and fourth (34.950) in the all-around, respectively.

Devine was runner-up on the beam with a score of 9.250 and Kluge was third on the floor with a score of 9.500.

Pecci was fifth overall on the vault with a 9.150 and scored a 33.050 in the all-around.

Albers scored a 32.850 in the all-around with a high score of 8.500 coming on the floor.

The Eagles opened the Lake Conference schedule against Minnetonka with a 135.675-133.85 loss.

Kluge won the all-round with the best score on the bars and beam and was third on the vault. Albers was third in the all-around.

Remaining home meets are Jan. 12 against Wayzata and Jan. 26 against Hopkins. Eden Prairie hosts the Section 6AA meet Feb. 18 at noon.

