Summons – SMALL CLAIMS SUMMONS

STATE OF WISCONSIN
BROWN COUNTY
CIRCUIT COURT
TO: Guy T. Alessandro
1300 Yale Place, Apt. 418
Minneapolis, MN 55403
You are being sued by University of Wisconsin Credit Union, in the Small Claims Court of Brown County, Case No: 16-SC-5704. A hearing will be held at 1:15 p.m. on January 11, 2017, at the Brown County Courthouse, 100 S. Jefferson St., Room B, Green Bay, Wisconsin, (920) 448-4155. If you do not appear, a judgment may be given to the person suing you. (A copy of this claim has been mailed to you at the address above.)
We are attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Dated this 15th day of December, 2016.
Mark C. Darnieder
State Bar No: 1017259
735 N. Water St., Suite 930
Milwaukee, WI 53202
(414) 277-1400
Published in the
Bloomington Sun Current
December 22, 2016
634601