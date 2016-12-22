Summons – SMALL CLAIMS SUMMONS

STATE OF WISCONSIN

BROWN COUNTY

CIRCUIT COURT

TO: Guy T. Alessandro

1300 Yale Place, Apt. 418

Minneapolis, MN 55403

You are being sued by University of Wisconsin Credit Union, in the Small Claims Court of Brown County, Case No: 16-SC-5704. A hearing will be held at 1:15 p.m. on January 11, 2017, at the Brown County Courthouse, 100 S. Jefferson St., Room B, Green Bay, Wisconsin, (920) 448-4155. If you do not appear, a judgment may be given to the person suing you. (A copy of this claim has been mailed to you at the address above.)

We are attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Dated this 15th day of December, 2016.

Mark C. Darnieder

State Bar No: 1017259

735 N. Water St., Suite 930

Milwaukee, WI 53202

(414) 277-1400

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

December 22, 2016

