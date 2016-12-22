School Board – Independent School District No. 272 (Eden Prairie Schools)

Hennepin County, Minnesota

NOTICE OF FACILITIES MAINTENANCE PROJECTS

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Independent School District No. 272 (Eden Prairie Schools), Hennepin County, Minnesota (the District), intends to issue its general obligation facilities maintenance bonds in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $10,940,000 (the Facilities Maintenance Bonds) pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 475, as amended, and Section 123B.595, as amended. The proceeds of the Facilities Maintenance Bonds will be used to finance certain projects for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 included in the Districts ten-year facilities plan and to finance related costs. A general description of the projects to be financed is shown in the table below:

School Facility Project

Eden Lake Elementary Windows, Parking Lots/Paving

Forest Hills Elementary Windows, Parking Lots/Paving

Cedar Ridge Elementary Roofs, Parking Lots/Paving

Prairie View Elementary Mechanical Upgrade, Automation Controls, Building

Commissioning, Parking Lots/Paving

Oak Point/Eagle Heights Elementary Roofing, Flashing, Parking Lots/Paving

Central Middle Athletic Use Areas (Track), Windows, Roofs,

Skylights, Parking Lots/Paving

Eden Prairie High Athletic Use Areas (Turf Field and Dome), Windows,

Mechanical Upgrades, Doors/Hardware, Parking

Lots/Paving

Administrative Services Center Roofs, Mechanical Upgrades

Transportation Building Parking Lot Restriping

The total amount of District indebtedness as of December 1, 2016 is $60,970,000. If these proposed Facilities Maintenance Bonds are issued, the total indebtedness of the District will be $71,910,000.

BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

Dated: December 12, 2016

/s/ Ranee Jacobus

Clerk

Independent School District No. 272

(Eden Prairie Schools), Hennepin County, Minnesota

