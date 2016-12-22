School Board – Independent School District No. 272 (Eden Prairie Schools)

Hennepin County, Minnesota
NOTICE OF FACILITIES MAINTENANCE PROJECTS
Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Independent School District No. 272 (Eden Prairie Schools), Hennepin County, Minnesota (the District), intends to issue its general obligation facilities maintenance bonds in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $10,940,000 (the Facilities Maintenance Bonds) pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 475, as amended, and Section 123B.595, as amended. The proceeds of the Facilities Maintenance Bonds will be used to finance certain projects for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 included in the Districts ten-year facilities plan and to finance related costs. A general description of the projects to be financed is shown in the table below:
School Facility Project
Eden Lake Elementary Windows, Parking Lots/Paving
Forest Hills Elementary Windows, Parking Lots/Paving
Cedar Ridge Elementary Roofs, Parking Lots/Paving
Prairie View Elementary Mechanical Upgrade, Automation Controls, Building
Commissioning, Parking Lots/Paving
Oak Point/Eagle Heights Elementary Roofing, Flashing, Parking Lots/Paving
Central Middle Athletic Use Areas (Track), Windows, Roofs,
Skylights, Parking Lots/Paving
Eden Prairie High Athletic Use Areas (Turf Field and Dome), Windows,
Mechanical Upgrades, Doors/Hardware, Parking
Lots/Paving
Administrative Services Center Roofs, Mechanical Upgrades
Transportation Building Parking Lot Restriping
The total amount of District indebtedness as of December 1, 2016 is $60,970,000. If these proposed Facilities Maintenance Bonds are issued, the total indebtedness of the District will be $71,910,000.
BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD
Dated: December 12, 2016
/s/ Ranee Jacobus
Clerk
Independent School District No. 272
(Eden Prairie Schools), Hennepin County, Minnesota
Published in the
Eden Prairie Sun Current
December 22, 2016
