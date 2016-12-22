Richfield swimmers get off to good start

The Richfield boys swim and dive team was able to get off to a good start to the 2016-17 season, as the Spartans defeated Kennedy in the first dual meet of the season. Raymond Haar competes in the 100-yard breaststroke event during Richfield’s dual meet win over Kennedy Dec. 15. (Photo courtesy of Keith Larson)

Richfield took first-place in 11 of the 12 events at the meet.

Senior Jack Bowers took home two first-place finishes, as he won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.86 seconds, before winning the 500-yard freestyle in 5:06.33. His younger brother, James Bowers, was able to win the 200-yard freestyle event in 1:59.10.

Sophomore David Boldt impressed head coach Marc Hamren with his performance in the 200-yard individual medley.

“David was two full body lengths behind at the half-way, 100 yard mark,” Hamren said. “Then, with a strong breaststroke leg, he caught up in just 50 yards, then continued to fight in a freestyle battle to the finish.

“David went 2:27.10, winning the race by six-tenths of a second.”

Sophomore diver Erik Larson, a state participant last season, won the 1-meter diving event with 165.75 points.

Griffyn Stainbrook (100-yard freestyle, 53.95), Kyle Odefey (100-yard backstroke, 1:01.20) and Raymond Haar (100-yard breaststroke, 1:11.90) also recorded first-place wins for the Spartans.

Richfield ended its week at the Woodbury Invite Dec. 17. The Spartans finished fourth at the invitational with 197 points.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Odefey, Haar, Stainbrook and Jack Bowers took third-place with a time of 1:50.18. Jack Bowers, Odefey, Stainbrook and James Bowers also teamed up to take third-place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:39.01.

Jack Bowers (second-place 200-yard freestyle, 1:51.72; third-place 100-yard butterfly, 55.79), Stainbrook (fifth-place 50-yard freestyle, 24.67; third-place 100-yard freestyle, 54.84), Abednego Gorshe (fifth-place 1-meter diving, 261.05 points), Odefey (fourth-place 100-yard freestyle, 55.10; second-place 100-yard backstroke, 1:02.07), and Boldt (fifth-place 500-yard freestyle, 5:33.05) recorded top-five finishes for the Spartans.

Richfield will take some time off for the holiday, but it will return to the pool to face Orono at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Orono Ed Link Pool.

