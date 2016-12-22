Public Notices – PUBLIC NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless is proposing to modify existing antennas on a water tank located at 5849 Ruth Drive, Edina, Hennepin County, Minnesota 55424 (44-53-47.4 sec N, 93 -20-49.9 sec W). The overall structure height (including attachments) is 197-feet AGS. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to: Terracon Consultants, ATTN: J. Shepard, 3535 Hoffman Road East, White Bear Lake, MN 55110, (651) 770-1500, or [email protected]

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

December 22, 2016

634166