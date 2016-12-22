Ordinances – CITY OF EDINA

ORDINANCE NO. 2016-21

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ZONING ORDINANCE TO ESTABLISH THE PUD-9, PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT-9 DISTRICT AT 3101 WEST 66TH STREET AND 6612 XERXES AVENUE

The City Of Edina Ordains:

Section 1. Chapter 36, Article VIII, Division 4 is hereby amended to rezone the below described property to PUD, Planned Unit Development in accordance with the following:

Sec. 36-502 Planned Unit Development District-9 (PUD-9) Gateway Pointe

(a) Legal description:

Lot 1, Block 1, Southdale Addition; and RLS Number 629 Tract B; and Lot 1, Block 1, York Terrace, Hennepin County, Mn.

(b) Approved Plans. Incorporated herein by reference are the re-development plans received by the City on November 7, 2016 except as amended by City Council Resolution No. 2016-124, on file in the Office of the Planning Department.

(c) Principal Uses:

All principal uses allowed in the PCD-3, Planned Commercial 3 District (PCD-3)

Multi-Family Residential

(d) Accessory Uses:

All accessory uses allowed in the PCD-3, Planned Commercial District-3 (PCD-3)

(e) Conditional Uses:

All conditional uses allowed in the PCD-3, Planned Commercial District-3 (PCD-3) except multifamily residential.

(f) Development Standards. Development standards per the PCD-3 Zoning District, except the following:

Building Setbacks

(g) Signs shall be allowed per the PCD-3 standards in Sec. 36-1714, with the exception that no signage shall be allowed on the Xerxes Avenue side of the building that directly faces residential uses. Signage may be allowed above the garage opening on Xerxes.

Section 2. This ordinance is effective immediately upon Met Council review and decision on the Comprehensive Plan Amendment.

Attest

Debra A. Mangen, City Clerk

James B. Hovland, Mayor

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

December 22, 2016

633404

http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2016/12/633404-1.pdf