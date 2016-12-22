Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING PURSUANT TO MINN STAT. 501C.0203

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN

FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

CIVIL DIVISION

Court File No. 27-TR-CV-11-109

In the Matter of the:

CHARLES STRAWN IRREVOCABLE SPECIAL NEEDS TRUST

created under agreement dated September 28, 2011

IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN that a Petition signed by Trustee, Fiduciary Services, Inc., has been filed with the Court. The Petition requests an order for the following relief:

1. Settling and allowing the Trustees annual accounts for the time period September 28, 2011 through September 28, 2016; and,

2. Approving and confirming acts of the Trustee in selling or retaining Trust assets, in investing the funds of the Trust in the securities and properties shown in the accounts, and in charging or crediting disbursements or receipts to principal or income as shown in the accounts, and, in general, approving and confirming acts of the Trustee in the administration of the Trust covering the continuous administration of the Trust from September 28, 2011 through September, 2016.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED, that the Petition will be heard on January 18, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. by this Court, located at the Hennepin County Government Center, 400 Court Tower, 300 South Sixth Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

1. Notice shall be given to all persons named in the Petition as having or as claiming an interest in the Trust.

2. Notice shall be given by:

a. Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order for Hearing to all persons named in the Petition as having or who may claim to have an interest in the Trust, at their last known addresses by U.S. Postal Service at least 15 days prior to the hearing date; and,

b. Publishing this Notice and Order for Hearing one time at least 20 days prior to the hearing date in a legal newspaper of Hennepin County, Minnesota.

Date: December 15, 2016

Honorable Elizabeth V. Cutter

District Court Judge

Lori L. Guzmn, Atty Reg. No. 285808

GUZMN LAW FIRM, PA

14847 Energy Way

Apple Valley, MN 55124

Phone: (952) 432-0648

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

December 22, 2016

634914