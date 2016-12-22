Jefferson earns individual titles at Jaguar Invite swim meet

Bloomington Jefferson boys swimming and diving placed third with 492 points, 102 points ahead of fourth place Hibbing at the Jaguar Invite Dec. 17.

Edina outscored East Ridge for the team points title by 103 points despite only winning four events compared to the Raptors seven wins.

Jefferson’s effort was highlighted by several strong performances including junior diver Andy Pfau scoring 458.05 points to win the one-meter diving event and freshman teammate Sam Wallace scored 357.90 points to place third.

Jefferson seniors Nelson Anderson and Jesse Richard finished second (52.67) and third (54.30) respectively in the 100-yard freestyle.

Eighth grader Carlos Andert was runner-up in the 100 butterfly in 58.61, narrowly missing Edina freshman Charlie Webb’s winning time of 58.27.

Juniors Ethan To and Gavin Mikulski finished third and fourth, respectively in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.74 and 1:10.79.

To was fourth in the 200 Individual Medley in 2:14.94 with Andert in fifth place in 2:16.22.

Seventh grader Preston Le was third in the 200 free in 2:01.25.

Jefferson’s 400 free relay team of Anderson, Richard, Le and Johnson was second in 3:40.53 to Edina’s winning time of 3:33.12.

The Jaguars 200 free relay team of Anderson, Andert, Le and Richard was third in 1:38.14. The Jaguars started the meet with a third place finish in the 200 medley relay with the team of Johnson, To, Andert and Max McKinney in 1:53.54.

Jefferson opened the Metro West Conference dual season with a 93-88 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s Dec. 15.

The Jaguars won six events but scored enough second and third places to overcome the Benilde event wins.

Anderson edged Halaska for the 50 free win in 23.46 to 24.29.

Andert beat out To to win the 200 I.M. in 2:14.73 to 2:15.26.

Jefferson opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay with the team of Le, To, Andert and Halaska in 1:49.54.

To beat out Mikulski for the 100 breaststroke win in 1:07.64 to 1:10.01.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsJason.