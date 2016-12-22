It’s official: Richfield stands against hate

In the wake of a historically divisive general election, the city of Richfield condemns xenophobia and discrimination, welcomes all, and recognizes the importance of advancing racial equity, according to a resolution approved by the Richfield City Council Dec. 13.

Showing solidarity, council members took turns reading lines from the following statement before making a unanimous vote inscribing into city code the message of inclusion.

The body of the resolution reads as follows:

“• We believe in and stand for values of inclusion, equity, and justice. We condemn Islamophobia, racism, sexism, xenophobia or hate in rhetoric or action.

• We welcome all people and recognize the rights of individuals to live their lives with dignity, free of discrimination and targeting because of their faith, race, national origin, disability or immigration status

• We believe in the public sector for the public good; advancing racial equity and inclusion is critical to the success of our communities and our nation.”

The council voted on the resolution after the Richfield Human Rights Commission studied the matter, and after Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne wrote a staff report describing the current social and political climate. His report mentions the sharp contrast over immigration displayed during the election campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

“The views of the President Elect on the subject of immigration is considered by some, to be confrontational and as such, may cause concern to some members of our community,” Henthorne wrote.

Councilmember Michael Howard noted the idea for the resolution came from incoming Councilmember Maria Regan Gonzalez.

“I have already heard from many community members on the east side who are afraid of their families being separated and are really unsure of what will happen in the future of the community and their family,” said Regan Gonzalez, who beginning in January, will represent the east side of Richfield.

“Really,” Howard said as he introduced the resolution, “what this was about is that we had an election that was contentious. And people, even after the election, wide swaths of people, felt the effects of negative rhetoric that targeted people based on their race, their religion, who they are – and that isn’t OK. That’s not what the city of Richfield is about.”

Councilmember Edwina Garcia alluded to the country’s roots as she stated, “We’re a nation of immigrants, and we have stood together, and we will continue to stick together in the future, no matter what is thrown at us.”

The resolution came with mixed feelings for Councilmember Pat Elliott, who decried the conditions that prompted the resolution in the first place. “It’s sad commentary,” Elliott said. “It gives me pride to be able to do it. It’s sad that we have to.”

Nevertheless, the resolution served as a statement about the fabric of Richfield, Mayor Debbie Goettel said. “I think it speaks volumes that we really care about those folks, and we’re showing that in a very public way,” Goettel said.

Councilmember Tom Fitzhenry said he didn’t need to see it spelled out to know where Richfield stands on issues of tolerance and equity.

“We’re just restating what I’ve known for 38 years, of what Richfield has been,” Fitzhenry said. “I’ve never seen a problem in Richfield working as a cop or working as a council member.”

The city’s declaration, though, was important enough to third-generation Richfield resident Allyson Hoberg to attend her first-ever Richfield City Council meeting.

“I’m just really, really so proud that we can join other progressive communities across the country who are all showing solidarity and creating a safe, welcome space for all of us in Richfield,” Hoberg said during the council meeting’s public comment period.

Fellow Richfield resident Kim Houle was representing her church, House of Prayer Lutheran, as she spoke of religion’s role in promoting inclusiveness.

“Many faith organizations are rallying in support of our immigrant communities,” she told the council. “And I just want you to know that there are many people praying for your decision.”

But words are just that, and work is ahead, Howard observed.

“It’s an important message. It’s an important symbol. But even more so, is what comes next, the actions we take as a council to move forward and make our city a more safe, equitable and inclusive place.”

Elliott, though, hopes for a day when such a resolution is redundant, when “inclusion will become an automatic, not something we have to declare.”

