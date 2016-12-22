Hit-and-run suspect claimed he hit a tree

A 21-year-old Shakopee man who claimed the front-end damage to his vehicle was caused by a tree was arrested in Bloomington for hit-and-run and driving while impaired.

The suspect was arrested during the afternoon of Dec. 11, moments after a witness called to report a hit-and-run incident at the intersection of France Avenue and American Boulevard at approximately 2:20 p.m., according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Kim Clauson.

The caller said a blue, two-door Honda had rear-ended a Toyota Tacoma that was waiting in a left-turn lane. The impact pushed the Tacoma – driven by a 55-year-old Coon Rapids man – over the median and into the oncoming lanes of traffic, with the driver of the Honda fleeing the scene, Clauson said.

After hearing the vehicle description, a patrol officer near the intersection of France Avenue and 98th Street spotted a matching Honda with front-end damage and smoke emanating from its engine. The officer stopped the vehicle and questioned the Shakopee man, who said he had struck a tree after leaving an area hotel. The officer noticed signs of intoxication, and when questioned the man said he had been drinking at the hotel. He failed field sobriety tests, resulting in his arrest, Clauson explained.

Defiant shoplifter

A man accused of concealing items at the Bloomington Walmart store was booked on suspicion of robbery.

The suspect, a 28-year-old Detroit Lakes man, is accused of physically assaulting a loss prevention officer who attempted to detain him. The man and his accomplice, a 34-year-old Detroit Lakes woman, were arrested shortly after they fled the Walmart store during the evening of Dec. 9, Clauson said.

The duo had been observed concealing items in shopping bags while they were inside the store. The woman was riding a scooter and had a computer under her feet as the duo exited the store. When they were confronted at the exit by the loss prevention officer, the male suspect allegedly pushed the officer twice. The woman rose to her feet and the duo made their way to a vehicle in the parking lot. The officer followed and was again pushed by the male suspect, who also raised his fists. The duo then drove off with an estimated $644 in merchandise, Clauson explained.

A patrol officer spotted the suspects’ vehicle at the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue and pulled it over. After the loss prevention officer provided positive identification of the duo, they were arrested, Clauson added.

The woman was cited on suspicion of theft and released at the scene, as she claimed she needed medical attention. The man was arrested and booked on suspicion of robbery. He was also booked for driving after revocation and an outstanding warrant.

Criminal roundup

An incident that started with an outstanding warrant resulted in the arrest of five people at Walmart.

The arrests occurred during the afternoon of Dec. 12. An officer patrolling the parking lot identified a vehicle whose registered owner had an outstanding warrant. The officer began surveillance of the vehicle and watched as two people approached and entered its front seats. A third person who had already been in the vehicle exited it and entered the store. At that point, the officer made contact with the duo still seated inside, according to Clauson.

The officer spoke with the man in the driver’s seat, who identified himself as the owner of the vehicle. But registration records indicated the vehicle was licensed to a 23-year-old female, who was the woman sitting in the passenger’s seat of the vehicle. As the officer questioned the duo, he could see drug paraphernalia visible inside the car, Clauson noted.

Before the officer could arrest the duo, a loss prevention officer approached, reporting that there were shoplifting suspects being detained inside the store, Clauson added.

The duo inside the store included the man who had been seated inside the parked vehicle. He and another woman were accused of concealing items inside the store, she said.

A fifth person, a 41-year-old Minneapolis man, was also suspected of shoplifting and had exited the store. A loss prevention officer was following the man and alerted an officer at the scene that he was a shoplifting suspect. The Minneapolis man refused to follow the commands of a police officer and was shot with a Taser. The man was combative, however, and was shot a second time before officers could restrain him, according to Clauson. While officers were attempting to restrain the man, a black handgun fell to the ground, she noted.

The 23-year-old Welch woman in the vehicle was arrested and booked for possession of a controlled substance and her outstanding warrant. The 26-year-old Princeton man with her was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent possession of financial transaction cards. During the search following his arrest, the man was found to be in possession of a bag of white powder and credit cards that were not in his name, Clauson said.

The duo detained inside the store – a 30-year-old man with no permanent address and a 34-year-old Minneapolis woman – were arrested and booked for theft and possession of a controlled substance. Officers found suspected drugs in the man’s pocket and in the woman’s purse, Clauson noted.

The Minneapolis man shot with a Taser is a cousin of the Minneapolis woman. He was booked for possession of a controlled substance, an outstanding warrant, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, obstructing the legal process and theft.

Road rage

A 24-year-old Bloomington man accused of road rage was arrested for first-degree criminal damage to property and hit-and-run.

The man was arrested shortly after an altercation with a 37-year-old Bloomington woman during the evening of Dec. 8.

Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of France Avenue and 90th Street shortly before 10 p.m. on a report of two people arguing. The woman said that she had been traveling southbound on Normandale Boulevard when a vehicle she had passed began to tailgate her. When she reached a stoplight, she was struck from behind by the vehicle, which pulled up and hit the driver’s side of her vehicle before driving off. She followed the vehicle until they stopped at the intersection of France Avenue and 90th Street, Clauson said.

The man said that the woman had been tailgating his vehicle and passed him on the Interstate 494 exit ramp to Normandale Boulevard. He was angry, and when the woman abruptly applied the brakes of her vehicle, he became angrier. He said he struck her vehicle to teach her a lesson, according to Clauson.

Pond rescue

A 24-year-old Minnetonka woman was pulled from her partially submerged vehicle after she drove off an entrance ramp.

The woman was on the eastbound I-494 ramp from southbound Highway 169 when her Chevrolet Suburban went down an embankment and onto an icy holding pond at approximately 8:10 a.m. Dec. 13, according to Lt. Tiffani Nielson of the Minnesota State Patrol.

The front end of the vehicle fell through the ice, leaving the rear of the vehicle exposed. Passersby stopped to assist the woman as she climbed out of a rear window, using a fire extinguisher inside the vehicle to break the window. The woman sustained minor cuts from the broken glass as she climbed out of the vehicle, Nielson noted.

The woman drove off the entrance ramp due to her vehicle’s foggy windows, Nielson added.