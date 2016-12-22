Edina Walser tourney features No. 1 Hornets

Eight teams vie for crown on Braemar ice

One of the premier holiday girls hockey tournaments in Minnesota is coming to Edina’s Braemar Arena Monday, Dec. 26, through Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Headlining the field is the No. 1-ranked team in Class AA, the Edina Hornets.

All games in the tournament will be played on the West Rink at Braemar. These are the times and pairings for the first round on Monday, the 26th: Noon – Breck School vs. Stillwater, 2:15 p.m. – Eastview vs. Grand Rapids/Greenway, 5 p.m. Lakeville South vs. Maple Grove and 7:15 p.m. Edina vs. Prior Lake.

The semifinal games in the consolation bracket will be at noon and 2:15 on Tuesday, with the championship-round semifinals to follow at 5 and 7:15.

The schedule for Wednesday is 11 a.m. – Seventh-place game, 1:15 p.m. – Consolation championship game, 3:30 p.m. – Third-place game and 6 p.m. Sophie Slatter of Edina fires the puck ahead during Hockey Day action against Minnetonka Dec. 17. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Edina head coach Sami Reber is looking forward to the challenge of defending the Hornets’ No. 1 state ranking.

“Playing three days in a row can obviously be trying, she said. “Our goal at the end of the season is to be playing three days in a row [in the State Class AA Tournament].

“Every game in the Walser tournament is going to be a battle,” Reber continued. “We played Breck [Dec. 6], and we trailed at one point 4-1. Our girls showed the drive to come back and win 5-4.”

Emily Oden, who scored the winning goal in that memorable game, was recently selected to play for Team USA in the World Under-18 Championships in the Czech Republic. This is the second year in a row that she has been selected. Team USA won the gold medal last winter.

“I am super excited for Emily,” said Reber. “She will go into it with even more confidence this time.”

The Hornets have some of the best personnel in the state to go along with Oden. Senior forward Anna Klein, junior forward Lolita Fidler and the Bowlby sisters, C.C., the sophomore forward, and Grace, the senior defenseman, are high-end players. Grace Bowlby has earned a scholarship to play for Wisconsin next season, while Klein has accepted a scholarship offer to play for the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Edina head coach Sami Reber addresses her team during a time out. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

The Hornets will have both of their goaltenders ready for the Walser tourney. Senior Anna Goldstein, an All-Lake Conference selection last season, is undefeated in her first five games this year. Junior Megan Smith is undefeated in her two starts.

“Anna has kept us in some big games already, and Megan has been dominant in her games,” said Reber. “We feel very comfortable with both of them.”

The Hornet coach, who is in her first season, said, “At the beginning of the season, we decided we would not focus on the rankings, to take it one game at a time. But it is very humbling to be the top-ranked team in the state.”

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]